Diddy’s supporters dousing themselves in baby oil to celebrate the rapper's trial verdict goes viral online

Videos of Sean "Diddy" Combs' supporters reportedly pouring baby oil on each other outside the Manhattan courthouse in celebration of the rapper's partial acquittal have been going viral on social media. Diddy was found not guilty of his more serious charges, which included racketeering and two counts of sex trafficking.

However, the jury found him guilty of two counts of "transportation to engage in prostitution" following two days of deliberation, bringing the eight-week trial to an end on July 2, 2025.

Following the partial acquittal, several supporters of the rapper queued up outside the courthouse to celebrate the victory, pouring baby oil on each other and livestreaming the debacle.

According to the New York Post, a woman in a blue wig danced around as someone squirted baby oil on her. In another video, a half-naked man is seen jumping around as people around him douse him with baby oil.

Another man, whom The Post identified as Tes Harper (a content creator), told the publication he was elated that the rapper was acquitted of his major charges, adding,

"I’m happy he beat the RICO charge. I’m happy he is going home to his family. It was a case of two trials going on simultaneously. One was with the evidence and the other was what the prosecution was alleging."

For context, Homeland Security found 1000 bottles of baby oil and 900 bottles of Astroglide when they raided the rapper's mansions in Miami and LA in March 2024. Authorities also reportedly found baby oil and drugs (including MDMA and ketamine) in Diddy's hotel room on the day of his arrest in September 2024.

During his trial, several witnesses testified that the rapper used baby oil in his "freak off" parties, which were described as "elaborate and produced sex performances" he orchestrated between male escorts and other women.

During her testimony in May 2025, Cassie Ventura, Diddy's ex-girlfriend, alleged that the rapper once told her to get into an inflatable pool filled with baby oil and other substances before a "freak off" party. Ventura testified that she was scared of what might happen if she didn't listen to him, adding,

“Something that Sean wanted to happen, that’s what was going to happen."

Diddy denied bail after partial acquittal

According to the BBC, Diddy was denied bail despite being partially acquitted at the end of his two-month-long sex trafficking trial. The rapper was found guilty of two counts of "transportation to engage in prostitution" of his ex-girlfriends, Cassie Ventura and Jane. However, he was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Following the verdict, lead defense attorney Marc Agnifilo requested that Judge Arun Subramanian grant the rapper bail till his hearing, which is scheduled for October 3. Combs is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison for the two convictions (10 years for each prostitution count).

On July 2, Agnifilo requested that Diddy be released on a $1 million bond. The attorney further added that his client “should be released on appropriate conditions” due to being acquitted of his more serious charges.

The prosecution strongly argued against the rapper's bail, which was backed by a letter from Cassie Ventura's attorney. The letter highlighted that Ventura believed Combs was "a danger to the victims who testified," requesting that the judge deny him bail.

“Ms. Ventura believes that Mr. Combs is likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself, as well as to the community,” the letter read.

After a few hours of consideration, Judge Arun Subramanian sided with the prosecution, rejecting Diddy's request for bail. The judge emphasized that the rapper displayed a "propensity of violence," referencing the defence acknowledging the domestic violence that surrounded Diddy's relationships with his ex-girlfriends.

“At trial, the defense conceded defendant’s violence in personal relationships saying ‘it happened’ in relation to Cassie Venture and Jane. This highlights a disregard for the rule of law and a propensity of violence,” the judge said.

Diddy has been housed at the Metropolitan Detention Centre since his arrest in September 2024. He was denied bail thrice ahead of his trial.

