“A victory of all victories” — Diddy’s lawyer praises the jury following rapper’s partial guilty verdict

Marc Agnifilo, the lead attorney on Diddy's defense team in the trial, acknowledged the jury's role in the rapper's ongoing trial while speaking to the press about his partial guilty verdict.

According to CNN, Agnifilo celebrated the verdict and its implications for Combs, who was convicted on two charges of transportation to engage in pr*stitution, but acquitted for the remaining three charges of s*x trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

"Today is a win. Today's a victory of all victories for Sean Combs."

The defense attorney then went on to praise the jury for making the "right" decision in their verdict, saying:

"One thing stands between all of us and a prison, and that is a jury of 12 citizens. And we had a wonderful jury, they listened to every word. And they got the situation right, or certainly right enough."

According to CNN, Agnifilo also highlighted in the courtroom that Combs' victory was significant, especially since the government rarely loses racketeering cases. He added that Diddy, who had shown courage in showing up and pleaded not guilty, would regain his life, making the verdict a victory for him.

Another one of Diddy's lawyers, Teny Geragos, claimed that Diddy "has not s*xually assaulted anybody"

After Marc Agnifilo's statement on Diddy, Teny Geragos - another lawyer from Combs' defense team - claimed that the charges of s*xual assault that the Victory rapper faced in trial were unfounded. Geragos told the press:

"I also have been saying this since the beginning of this case: Sean Combs has not s*xually assaulted anybody. I’ve been saying this for months. We’ve said it with each lawsuit that came out. That was proven true. The media got it wrong about Sean Combs every single day for nearly two years."

According to a Daily Mail article (published July 2), Diddy was holding Geragos' hand as his verdict was being read in the courtroom on Wednesday. Per the media outlet, Combs' partial guilty verdict is by far the most significant case of Teny's career.

Before Geragos joined Diddy's legal team, the lawyer had posted content defending him on TikTok and primetime TV. She also uploaded short, 1-minute clips with updates about the Last Night rapper following his arrest in September 2024.

As new civil lawsuits were piling up against Combs after his arrest, Geragos slammed the plaintiffs for not being legitimate victims and "trying to get a payday."

As Diddy's trial opened in May 2025, Teny was the one who delivered the defense's opening statement, slamming the prosecutors for turning sex between consenting adults into s*x trafficking and prosecution. The lawyer went on to address the jury, saying:

"Sean Combs is a complicated man. But this is not a complicated case. This case is about love, jealousy, infidelity and money."

Geragos has a long history of working alongside attorney Marc Agnifilo and is also a founding partner at Agnifilo Intrater LLP.

In the wake of Sean Combs' partial guilty verdict, the rapper's request for bail till his sentencing was denied by Judge Subramanian. A court hearing regarding his sentencing date is scheduled for next Tuesday, July 8.

