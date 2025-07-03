"Your strength is a beacon for every survivor" — Kesha supports Cassie Ventura amid Diddy's partial guilty verdict in a tweet

Kesha became of the many celebrities who had reacted to the recent verdict in Diddy's trial. In a tweet posted on July 2, the singer extended support to Cassie Ventura who was a key witness on the prosecution's side in the federal criminal trial. In the tweet, the singer wrote:

"Cassie, I believe you. I love you. Your strength is a beacon for every survivor."

The tweet garnered over 3.8 million views and more than 229K likes after it was posted.

For the unversed, on Wednesday, Sean "Diddy" Combs had been found guilty on two counts of transportation for purposes of prostitution. The rapper, however, had been acquitted of all the severe charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. The rapper could now be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Kesha was not the only celebrity to react to the verdict. The list included 50 Cent, Aubrey O'Day, Rosie O'Donnell, Boosie BadAzz, Mariska Hargitay, Evan Rachel Wood, and Christina Ricci. While most of them extended support to Cassie, some celebrated the partial win.

According to The New York Post, a lot of Diddy supporters too celebrated the moment by dousing each other in baby oil outside the courtside. Baby oil had been a significant part in the trial. As per the Post, the rapper would keep his stash of baby oil in a humidity-controlled environment. The photos of the same were reportedly presented as evidence too.

Apart from Kesha's tweet garnering widespread traction, the singer also returned to the headlines for her upcoming projects. She is about to drop her sixth studio album Period. The album is expected to be released on Friday, July 4, 2025.

"This is the first time I've owned the words to my voice as an adult" – Kesha opened up about her upcoming album

Kesha got candid about her upcoming album in an interview with Vogue, that got published on July 1. In the interview, the singer revealed that the album was quite personal to her.

Period would be her first album from her own record label Kesha Records. For the unversed, she had been under Dr. Luke's Kemosabe Records until March of last year. In the interview, Kesha said:

"This is the first time I've owned the words to my voice as an adult."

She further added that she had been treating this project as her first album in a way, and that she had had the same enthusiasm which was there at the beginning of her career. The singer was asked about how the crafting of this album began. To this, she said that as soon as she got to know that she was getting released from her previous record label, she began writing songs.

"I’ve never written so many songs in my life. I've never felt so alive, inspired, happy, and excited about the future. Because it's my first album where I’m in control of every word," added the 38-year-old singer.

In another exclusive interview dated July 2, that she had with People, Kesha expressed similar set of reactions. The singer revealed that the entire process with the release of Period had been quite "emotional" for her. She recalled how she could not feel liberated for all these years that she was under Dr. Luke's label.

In both the interviews, the singer emphasized on how elated and free she had been feeling during the entire period of making this studio album. Some of the tracks from this album include Joy Ride (lead single), Glow, Cathedral, and Freedom.

More celebrities had shared their take on the Diddy verdict

Actor Mariska Hargitay was another celebrity who supported Cassie in the Diddy case. Hargitay reshared two posts by Glamour that had criticized the rapper. The second slide read:

"Combs joins a long line of powerful and famous men who have allegedly engaged in abuse, yet faced minimal consequence."

Singer Aubrey O'Day shared a long statement on Instagram story bashing the rapper. In the statement, she wrote that it was "heartbreaking" to witness so many people's lives getting affected by Diddy. She felt that these experiences, however, "[fell] short in the eyes of a judge." Rosie O'Donnell and Evan Rachel Wood too extended support to Cassie.

Meanwhile, Boosie BadAzz had a different point of view than the ones mentioned above. Boosie posted a video on Instagram with a caption that read "GREAT DAY N HIP HOP." He then went about saying in the video that he was fed up of witnessing "Black moguls get took down like that."

The verdict had divided the internet with some celebrating it, while others criticizing the same.

