"NEW ERA IS COMING"- Fans stunned as ENHYPEN unveils comeback album 'DESIRE: UNLEASH' spoilers live at Coachella 2025

On April 19, 2025, ENHYPEN lit up the stage during their second weekend set at Coachella 2025. The group stunned fans with an unexpected teaser. Just as their performance was wrapping up, the screens flashed with red-lit phrases and the reveal:

“2025.06.05 DESIRE: UNLEASH.”

It marked the announcement of their long-awaited comeback mini-album. The surprise reveal followed their earlier hints during a Weverse Live broadcast. They mentioned that a June comeback was on the way. Now officially confirmed, ‘DESIRE: UNLEASH’ will be released on June 5.

It will continue ENHYPEN’s narrative storyline that threads through their album series. The announcement sent fans worldwide into an instant celebration. An X user, @enhypen_phi, wrote:

"NEW ERA IS COMING!! Save the date."

Fans took to social media in awe. They called it "a majestic way" to reveal a comeback and praised the group's vision and timing.

"what a majestic way to announce it, slay!!!," a fan commented.

"JUST ADDED GAZILLION AURA POINTS," another X user added.

"Best way to announce comeback , only enha can slay this," another netizen mentioned.

"THAT'S HOW YOU ANNOUNCE YOUR UPCOMING COMEBACK AFTER GIVING A MIND-BLOWING PERFORMANCE," another X user added.

Others, too, joined in to celebrate the comeback announcement.

"IM SOOO PROUD OF THESE BOYSSS! THEY SET COACHELLA STAGE ON FIRE FOR 2 WEEKENDS! THEY SERVED US VOCALS AND AMAZING STAGES! NEXT UP, COMEBACK IN JUNE! LETS GOOOOO," one fan said.

"GUYS I'M LITERALLY SCREAVMING RN WHATBDHSM," another X user wrote.

"AGHH I JUST KNOW THIS ONE IS GONNA BE SOOO GOOD," another person added.

All we know about ENHYPEN’s ‘DESIRE: UNLEASH’, Coachella setlist, & more

This comeback marks their group's first release in seven months and is expected to continue their signature universe.

DESIRE: UNLEASH will be the group’s sixth mini-album and will continue the storylines explored through past releases, including BORDER series, DIMENSION, MANIFESTO, DARK BLOOD, and ROMANCE: UNTOLD. The teaser quote hints at a prospective concept:

“Can’t touch you, but I’m gonna make you mine."

The group is also in the middle of their Walk the Line world tour, which began in October 2024. With the Bangkok concert lined up for June, fans expect more dates to be added following the comeback.

The group earned widespread praise for their live vocals during both weekends of their Coachella 2025 performances. ENHYPEN's Coachella weekend 2 setlist included:

Intro + Blockbuster

Blessed-Cursed

Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)

ParadoXXX Invasion

Paranormal

XO (Only If You Say Yes) [English ver.]

No Doubt

Sweet Venom [English ver.]

Daydream

Moonstruck

Bite Me

Drunk-Dazed

Brought The Heat Back

In addition to their Coachella stage, ENHYPEN recently performed their single Loose on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 10.

