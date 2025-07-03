Did Cassie ask the court to grant Diddy bail? DJ Vlad claims she "publicly embarrassed" the rapper out of "deep hate and unhappiness"

DJ Vlad took to social media to claim that Cassie Ventura publicly embarrassed Diddy out of her deep hatred and unhappiness towards the rapper. His comments came after Ventura's lawyer filed a legal letter requesting that the court not grant Sean Combs bail.

On July 3, 2025, DJ Vlad took to X to comment on the matter, whilst sharing a copy of Cassie Ventura's legal team's letter following the Diddy verdict. He wrote:

"Cassie got $20M out of Diddy, got him locked up for 9 months, publicly embarrassed him for the rest of his life, made him lose hundreds of millions in business deals, he's still potentially facing years in prison, and she goes and writes a letter asking the judge not to grant him bond until his sentencing. This is what deep hate and unhappiness looks like."

Cassie Ventura's legal team filed a legal letter addressed to Judge Arun Subramaniam on July 2, 2025, requesting him to not grant Diddy bail while he waits for his sentencing. The letter came after the rapper was found not guilty of the sex trafficking and racketeering charges, but found guilty of two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. The letter stated:

"Ms. Ventura believes that Mr. Combs is likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself, as well as to the community."

Following Combs' verdict, Judge Subramanium denied him bail. The rapper can face up to 20 years in prison, with each charge he was found guilty of leading to up to 10 years.

Cassie Ventura's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, shares his thoughts after the Diddy trial verdict

Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" - Arrivals - Source: Getty

After the Diddy trial verdict on July 2, Cassie Ventura's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, shared an official statement crediting his client for leaving an "indelible mark" on the entertainment industry by coming forward with her experience with Combs. The official statement read:

"This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023. Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution."

Wigdor's comments alluded to Ventura's civil lawsuit against Diddy, filed in November 2023. The lawsuit was settled outside court days after it was filed, but gave rise to an investigation with Sean Combs' alleged misdoings.

Multiple anonymous victims also accused the rapper of alleged sexual harrassment, abuse, and rape after Ventura's claims. Combs' ex-girlfriend also took the stand against the music mogul during the trial, elaborating on her experience.

"By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice. This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors," Wigdor said of his client.

Apart from the official statement, Dougles Wigdor also shared his thoughts on the Diddy trial verdict in an interview with CNN. Cassie's attorney claimed they would have liked to see Combs being found guilty of the RICO charges as well, but were grateful to the court for finding him guilty of two charges.

"Obviously, we would’ve liked to have seen convictions on the RICO charges and the sex-trafficking charges, but Cassie prompted this investigation by the Southern District, and now Sean Combs stands before this court as a convicted felon of two crimes," he said.

Moreover, Wigdor also criticized the defense's arguments in the Diddy case, and said:

“Calling those sorts of behaviors as a modern-day relationship, you know, saying that she enjoyed sex, you know, saying she was a gangster, things like that — I don’t think that even with the jury verdict that they would have given that any credit."

For those uninformed, Ventura accused Diddy of physical and sexual abuse, among other charges. During the trial, she alleged that the rapper physically abused her on multiple counts, while humiliating her during alleged sexually-explicit "freak-off" parties.

She was eight months pregnant when she delivered her testimony in court.

Apart from Ventura, other former anonymous girlfriends of Combs, referred to as Jane, Gina, and Mia, testified in court against the rapper. According to Wigdor, filing the lawsuit gave Ventura "an agency in life."

He added that for 10 years of his life, Cassie had no choice but to listen to Diddy, without having any choice.

"This was her ability to say, ‘No, I’m not going to accept this eight-figure settlement. I’m going to file this lawsuit.’ And that’s what she did. Ms Ventura is really gratified in knowing that other people have come out since the filing of the civil lawsuit," Wigdor said.

Further developments about the Diddy trial are awaited as the rapper awaits his sentencing.

