“That boy a bad man!”- 50 Cent takes a dig at Diddy following not guilty verdict in sex trafficking case

Rapper 50 Cent took a dig at Diddy in an Instagram post on July 2, 2025, after the latter was found not guilty on multiple charges in his sex trafficking case. Sean "Diddy" Combs was charged with multiple counts of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution.

His trial had been going on in a Manhattan court since May 5, 2025, and on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, the jury reached a not guilty verdict. Diddy was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and two sex trafficking charges. These involved two women, Cassie and Jane Doe. Combs was found guilty of transporting for prostitution against these women.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, shared a post on his Instagram account on Wednesday, taking a dig at the decision. He posted an AI-generated image of himself laughing and wrote in the caption:

"Diddy beat the Rico, that boy a bad man ! 👏👏👏, he like the Gay John Gotti"

It is worth noting that Diddy and 50 Cent have reportedly been beefing with each other for the last 20 years.

50 Cent shared his thoughts on Diddy's lawyers after their closing statements

Friday Jams Live 2019 - Auckland (image Source: Getty)

Fifty has been commenting on Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial ever since it started in May 2025.

The prosecutors gave their closing argument on June 26, 2025, stating that Diddy allegedly forced his former partners to sexually engage with male escorts. Meanwhile, the defense asserted that these women allegedly gave their consent for these activities in their closing statement.

50 Cent shared a post on his Instagram account on June 27, 2025, slamming Combs' team of lawyers.

"Damn they did Diddy dirty them closing statements man, I could have done better then that. 🤔How much he pay them lawyers?" he wrote.

As per The Source Magazine, the rapper slammed Combs' lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo, who had labeled Jane Doe's attorney as "the worst lawyer." Fifty commented and called Agnifilo "the worst lawyer."

“She didn’t have the worst lawyer. You are the worst lawyer. Remember the name Marc Agnifilo. He just got Diddy a** 20 years,” the rapper wrote.

As per CNN, Combs now faces up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of two charges of transportation for prostitution. He was also denied bail, as the judge cited his "history of violence and past illegal conduct."

50 Cent's ex-wife says he hired Misa Hylton to get information about Diddy

In an Instagram Live on July 1, 50 Cent's ex, Shaniqua Tompkins, made multiple allegations against him, claiming that he hired Misa Hylton as his stylist to get more information about Diddy. Hylton is the mother of Combs' eldest child.

Tompkins alleged that Fifty wanted to hire Mase from Combs but felt that the $2 million asking price was too much. Hence, he allegedly hired Misa Hylton to get more information about Combs. She also accused him of getting intimate with Hylton.

Fif appeared to respond to these comments with an Instagram post on July 1, 2025.

"I was just wondering if there is a # or hotline you can call, if your old h*e’s show up 20 years later still mad 😤. I’m just asking for a friend 😳" he wrote in the caption.

Fif and Tompkins also have a son together named Marquise Jackson, who was born on October 13, 1996.

