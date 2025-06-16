How many children does 50 Cent have? Rapper blasts son Marquise Jackson for trolling him in Father’s Day post

Rapper 50 Cent's son, Marquise Jackson took to Instagram to take a dig at his father on Father's Day, which was on Sunday, June 15, 2025. The rapper responded to his son's post and accused Marquise's mother, Shaniqua Tompkins of scamming Marquise, before calling himself a "law abiding citizen.
50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, has two children - Marquise Jackson and Sire Jackson. The rapper had Marquise Jackson with Shanique Tompkins in 1996. He then had Sire Jackson in 2012 with his then-wife, Daphne Joy.
50 and Marquise have had a turbulent relationship and in his latest Father's Day post, the latter asserted that his father might not post a picture with him on the day. While Marquise seemingly edited his post, in the caption, he wished a "Happy Father's Day to all the real ones," before implying that the day was only "for photo ops."
50 Cent responds to Marquise Jackson's trolling Father's Day post
Marquise Jackson posted an AI-generated image on his Instagram account on Sunday, June 15, 2025. It is worth noting the post has since seemingly been edited and now features a different video
The previous post featured an image of the rapper with a silhouette of Marquise in a betting slip. The bet was about whether Curtis would share a picture of himself with his first son on Father's Day, with the odds heavily against it. In the caption, he said that he was "watching my bet and it ain't looking too good."
“Oh it’s Father’s Day 😳. Happy Father’s Day to all the real ones! I’m watching my bet and it ain’t looking too good 🤦🏾♂️ I got the over… We all know this the day for photo ops. The Day ain’t over yet FINISH STRONG… GET ON YOUR JOB 💪🏾 😂”
50 Cent delivered a response on his Instagram account where he shared two posts, both of which featured an AI-generated image of himself.
In one caption, he called his son "little punk," before implying that Marquise's mother had him and his sister "scamming."
"You little punk your momma got you and your sister scamming. Them people came to ask me some questions about it. I said I don’t fvck wit them, I’m a law abiding citizen," he wrote.
In the second caption, the rapper added that they would "blame" him when "they get picked up for scamming PPP loans."
"I bet they are gonna blame me when they get picked up for scamming PPP loans, they gonna say it was my fault they were broke," he added.
Notably, the rapper did share a Father's Day post, but none of these were with either of his children.
Marquise Jackson and 50 Cent's tumultuous relationship
50 Cent and Shaniqua Tompkins broke up in the spring of 2008 and the custody battle allowed the rapper to visit him on one weekend every month and spend the holidays with him. This led to the rapper and his son having a tough relationship
However, as per PEOPLE, 50 Cent supported his elder son until he turned 18 and has been estranged ever since. In an interview with Rap-Up in 2017, Marquise said that while initially, his father was his "superhero", things changed as he grew older and some events happened.
In 2022, he also offered $6,700 or one month of child support for some of his father's time. However, in an Instagram video in October 2022, the rapper mockingly said that Marquise is too old to be talking about child support. The latter revealed later that month that his father had also blocked him on Instagram.
