How many children does 50 Cent have? Rapper blasts son Marquise Jackson for trolling him in Father’s Day post

Rapper 50 Cent's son, Marquise Jackson took to Instagram to take a dig at his father on Father's Day, which was on Sunday, June 15, 2025. The rapper responded to his son's post and accused Marquise's mother, Shaniqua Tompkins of scamming Marquise, before calling himself a "law abiding citizen.

Ad

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, has two children - Marquise Jackson and Sire Jackson. The rapper had Marquise Jackson with Shanique Tompkins in 1996. He then had Sire Jackson in 2012 with his then-wife, Daphne Joy.

Ad

Trending

50 and Marquise have had a turbulent relationship and in his latest Father's Day post, the latter asserted that his father might not post a picture with him on the day. While Marquise seemingly edited his post, in the caption, he wished a "Happy Father's Day to all the real ones," before implying that the day was only "for photo ops."

Also Read: "You can't be mad at Kanye Fif" — DJ Akademiks reacts to 50 Cent's criticism of Kanye West on Instagram for backing Diddy

Ad

50 Cent responds to Marquise Jackson's trolling Father's Day post

Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York (Image Source: Getty)

Marquise Jackson posted an AI-generated image on his Instagram account on Sunday, June 15, 2025. It is worth noting the post has since seemingly been edited and now features a different video

Ad

The previous post featured an image of the rapper with a silhouette of Marquise in a betting slip. The bet was about whether Curtis would share a picture of himself with his first son on Father's Day, with the odds heavily against it. In the caption, he said that he was "watching my bet and it ain't looking too good."

“Oh it’s Father’s Day 😳. Happy Father’s Day to all the real ones! I’m watching my bet and it ain’t looking too good 🤦🏾‍♂️ I got the over… We all know this the day for photo ops. The Day ain’t over yet FINISH STRONG… GET ON YOUR JOB 💪🏾 😂”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

50 Cent delivered a response on his Instagram account where he shared two posts, both of which featured an AI-generated image of himself.

In one caption, he called his son "little punk," before implying that Marquise's mother had him and his sister "scamming."

"You little punk your momma got you and your sister scamming. Them people came to ask me some questions about it. I said I don’t fvck wit them, I’m a law abiding citizen," he wrote.

Ad

In the second caption, the rapper added that they would "blame" him when "they get picked up for scamming PPP loans."

"I bet they are gonna blame me when they get picked up for scamming PPP loans, they gonna say it was my fault they were broke," he added.

Ad

Notably, the rapper did share a Father's Day post, but none of these were with either of his children.

Also Read: “Literally nobody cares”—Netizens react as Dave Blunts previews diss track slamming 50 Cent

Marquise Jackson and 50 Cent's tumultuous relationship

50 Cent and Shaniqua Tompkins broke up in the spring of 2008 and the custody battle allowed the rapper to visit him on one weekend every month and spend the holidays with him. This led to the rapper and his son having a tough relationship

Ad

However, as per PEOPLE, 50 Cent supported his elder son until he turned 18 and has been estranged ever since. In an interview with Rap-Up in 2017, Marquise said that while initially, his father was his "superhero", things changed as he grew older and some events happened.

In 2022, he also offered $6,700 or one month of child support for some of his father's time. However, in an Instagram video in October 2022, the rapper mockingly said that Marquise is too old to be talking about child support. The latter revealed later that month that his father had also blocked him on Instagram.

Ad

Also Read: "Goat of trolling" — Internet reacts to 50 Cent sharing an AI trailer featuring Diddy, Yung Miami, Jennifer Lopez and more

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More