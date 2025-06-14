"You can't be mad at Kanye Fif" — DJ Akademiks reacts to 50 Cent's criticism of Kanye West on Instagram for backing Diddy 

On Friday, June 13, Kanye West appeared at the Manhattan federal court in the ongoing s*x trafficking trial of his longtime friend, Diddy, dressed in an all-white outfit.

Reacting to Ye's court outfit, 50 Cent made an Instagram post, the caption of which read:

"We are wearing white in honor of the freak offs. Damn Ye you should have brought your dirty little wife with that Grammys outfit!"

While 50 Cent's post was deleted soon afterward, DJ Akademiks reacted to it in a video clip, claiming that the former rapper was "mad" at Kanye over his ex, Daphne Joy's, alleged involvement with him.

In the video, Akademiks said:

"Fif is in his feelings that y'all used to have his baby mom... I love 50, but 50 acting mighty surprised that his baby mom is a h*e. You can't be mad at Kanye, Fif. Your baby mom is one of them ones... Ye just showing up to say I know that b***h. That's a scandalous b***h. We all done f**ked her... when you get mad at Ye, you're being tender."

Despite DJ Akademiks' claims, Kanye West's relationship with Daphne Joy hasn't been confirmed at this time. West's role in Diddy's trial also remains unclear.

Kanye West didn't enter the courtroom where Diddy's trial was being held

According to News18, the Donda rapper arrived at the court before 11:30 a.m. Instead of entering the courtroom where the trial was taking place, West was taken to a private overflow room. Sources claim that it was the room where Combs' trial was being broadcast on closed-circuit television.

News18 reports (on June 14) that from the room, Kanye West watched the trial alone, staying for nearly 40 minutes. Multiple outlets reported that Kanye had indicated that he was there to support Diddy. However, the 99 Problems rapper didn't respond to questions about whether or not he would be testifying in the ongoing trial.

Per a TMZ article (published June 13), Kanye West is one of the celebrities who has continued to support Diddy despite emerging sex trafficking and harassment allegations against the Bad Boy Records owner. Months ago, in March 2025, Kanye West also released a song that featured a short audio clip of his phone conversation with Combs from the federal prison.

The song, titled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, also featured Diddy's son, Christian Combs, alongside Ye's daughter, North West. North's involvement in the song also created conflict between Kanye West and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, at the time.

Friday, June 13, marked the 23rd day of Diddy's ongoing trial, where a federal agent, Andre LaMon, from Homeland Security Investigations, took the stand, CNN reported (on June 13). LaMon testified about the recovery made from Diddy's homes in the raid that took place in September 2024, shortly before his arrest.

Per his testimony, both ketamine and MDMA were recovered from the rapper's bedroom and closet. LaMon also confirmed that Combs' residence had a designated security room where the firearms were stored, with no guns or ammunition found anywhere else in the house.

Diddy, who has pleaded not guilty to all the charges placed against him, could end up with a life imprisonment sentence if convicted.

