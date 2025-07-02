50 Cent seemingly slams ex’s claims that he hired Misa Hylton to get information about Diddy 

50 Cent appeared to take a dig at his ex-wife, Shaniqua Tompkins, through an Instagram post. Tompkins had recently claimed that Fifty allegedly hired stylist Misa Hylton just to gather information on Diddy.
50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, has been beefing with Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, for years now. In a recent live stream, as shared by @livebitez on Instagram on July 1, Tompkins made some allegations about her ex.
Tompkins said that Fif wanted to hire rapper Mase from Diddy but didn't believe he was worth $2 million being demanded. Hence, he allegedly hired Misa Hylton, who is also the mother of Diddy's eldest child, as his stylist. Tompkins alleged that Fif wanted to get intimate with Hylton and gather information about Sean Combs.
50 Cent appeared to take a dig at Tompkins in an Instagram post on July 1. He shared an AI-generated image of himself in a suit reading the newspaper and captioned it:
"I was just wondering if there is a # or hotline you can call, if your old h*e’s show up 20 years later still mad 😤. I’m just asking for a friend"
In the aforementioned video, Tompkins also said that Hylton allegedly told Fifty about the lawyer she was set to hire for child support. Hence, the rapper allegedly hired that lawyer instead and put him on retainer.
Shaniqua Tompkins recently made some other accusations against 50 Cent regarding Daphne Joy
The rapper also dated Daphne Joy between 2011 and 2012 and had a son named Sire Jackson with her.
However, in an Instagram Live on June 16, Shaniqua Tompkins said that he allegedly assaulted Joy when they were together. She also alleged that Joy was preparing a lawsuit against Fifty, and Tompkins was asked to testify in it, but she refused.
“We all know the Diddy trial is going on and we all know my son’s father is not happy with it. But what Daphne is doing is indicative of her character. It’s been rumored and known for years that she has been a call girl from Vegas. That’s known. And he knew that when he beat her up in California," Tompkins said.
Tompkins added:
"It was a domestic violence case in California. [Joy] tried to contact me to testify in that case. They contacted my child support attorneys for me to testify in Daphne Joy’s domestic violence case, which I declined."
Tompkins further said that she declined to testify because of Daphne Joy's behavior towards her and her son, Marquise Jackson. She explained that Joy was giving her and Marquise "so much shade" when she was in a relationship with the rapper.
Fifty, meanwhile, has yet to respond to these allegations. He has only shared the aforementioned post instead.
