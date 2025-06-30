"Bro bout 20 years too late"— Fans react as Ja Rule mocks 50 Cent over struggling to sell tickets for his tour

Ja Rule seemingly mocked 50 Cent, as the latter’s upcoming show in London has been struggling to sell tickets. Notably, the performance is scheduled for July 3, 2025, as part of Cent’s ongoing Legacy Tour, which started earlier this month.

Ad

DJ Akademiks recently obtained a few glimpses of Ja Rule’s post on X and shared it on Instagram on June 30, 2025. Ja Rule was seen resharing a post from Pop Fusion HQ, which stated that 50 Cent was offering a 2-for-1 deal for the London show due to low demand.

“This comes shortly after he took to Instagram to mock a fake article claiming Beyonce was struggling to sell tickets in L.A,” he added.

Ad

Trending

Ja Rule referred to the offer being provided by 50 Cent for the new show and wrote:

“Not the 2 for 1… [laughing emoji].”

Ad

The actor and rapper also posted another photo taken at a random event venue, which was crowded, and wrote:

“You sure bout that??? Ain’t nobody coming to see you Otis… I mean Curtis.”

While Cent has not responded to Ja Rule’s posts, netizens took to the comments section of DJ Akademiks’ Instagram post to share their reactions. A user apparently claimed that Ja Rule had been waiting for this moment for a long time.

Ad

A user reacts (Image via Instagram/akademiks)

The responses kept coming, with Cent’s fans standing by him. One supporter said that tickets for the upcoming show are already sold out. Another fan wrote that Ja Rule can't draw as big a crowd as Cent for his show.

Ad

Online reactions (Images via Instagram/akademiks)

Ja Rule’s fans also stepped in for support as a user said that he does not want to hear anything negative about the Scary Movie 3 star. Another person stated that Cent hasn't released many hit singles, which is why he can't attract large crowds.

Ad

Online reactions (Images via Instagram/akademiks)

50 Cent and Ja Rule have been involved in a feud for many years

The beef between the duo goes back to 1999 when Ja Rule was robbed in Southside Jamaica, and his chain was stolen during the incident, according to XXL Magazine. He allegedly saw the man who robbed his chain with 50 Cent at a club a few weeks later, which sparked the dispute.

Ad

Although Ja Rule later dismissed the claims of seeing Cent and the thief together, he claimed that Cent was upset because he was reportedly ignored by the record label Murder Inc. while filming the song Murda 4 Life.

Ad

50 Cent then targeted Ja Rule and Murder Inc. in a diss track titled Life’s On The Line. A year after the robbery incident, the duo reportedly had a physical altercation inside a club where they were scheduled to perform, according to Capital Xtra.

Over the years, both rappers continued to aim at each other through multiple diss tracks such as Back Down, Hail Mary, Loose Change, and Guess Who Shot Ya. Although Ja Rule told Hot 97 in 2013 that he had lost the feud, the beef persisted into the following year when Cent performed on the diss track I Smell P**sy at the annual Summer Jam concert.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More