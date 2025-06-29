“Fire that camera man” — Internet reacts as Jay Cinco’s physical altercation during livestream at the Paris Fashion Week goes viral online

Jay Cinco recently made headlines after he was spotted having a dispute with another individual during Paris Fashion Week. The moment was recorded during a live-streaming session on social media and began trending on June 29, 2025.
The viral video showed Cinco allegedly accompanied by Instagram model Lala Bapiste. It began with Jay telling someone off-camera that he didn't want them to take his picture.
Jay Cinco then appeared to touch the other individual, who immediately stepped in front of the rapper. They exchanged heated words until the situation escalated further. The two started punching each other, and an anonymous person eventually stepped in to stop the fight. Before the dispute started, Lala was heard saying:
“Hey, stop pushing him. What’s wrong with you?”
Furthermore, Lala screamed when Jay was seemingly punched and referred to the other person by saying:
“Why would he do though?”
While Jay Cinco has not publicly addressed the incident so far, netizens took to the comments section of a post shared by @scubaryan_ on X to share their reactions. One person criticized the cameraman, writing:
“Fire that camera man. Ain’t neva supposed to let yo homie be alone.”
The responses continued, with one user questioning if the incident was staged. Another person stated that people should avoid fighting anyone outside their country, while one user stated that the individual recording the incident was funny.
“Not staged?” a user wrote on X.
“Rule never 1 if you ever go outside the country do NOT fight anyone,” a netizen stated.
“Camera man funny asf for just recording that fight,” an X reaction mentioned.
The replies continued, with one user praising Jay Cinco for the way he defended himself while also advising him to avoid getting involved in disputes. Another netizen suggested that Cinco should try to duck in such situations.
“Jay is solid for standing up for himself but he clearly not built for altercations lmao,” one of the reactions read.
“I miss the days when your camera man had your back,” another netizen commented on X.
“Jay gotta learn to duck,” an X user reacted.
Jay Cinco has continued to release new songs since the beginning of this year
The California native has become a popular name thanks to his singles. Notably, he has been active in the rap industry since 2020 and has released some new songs this year.
Back in January, he released Beat It, followed by Lay It Down in the same month. He then released another song titled Turks & Caicos in February. Jay Cinco is also trending for his latest single, Wildin, which came out earlier this month. The music video, featuring Lala Baptiste, has already received more than 100,000 views on YouTube.
In addition, Jay expressed gratitude on Instagram in April 2025 after reaching 200,000 followers on Twitch. The post included a photo of him holding some cash.