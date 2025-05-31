Was tWitch's recording played at Diddy's trial? Ellen DeGeneres arrest warrant claim debunked

A video shared on YouTube on May 30 claimed a Judge ordered Ellen DeGeneres' arrest after the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss' recording was allegedly played during Diddy's trial. Posted by MARCIA DAIANE EMBROIDERY, the video description read,

"Just in: a stunning courtroom twist has sent shockwaves through Hollywood!"

The note added,

"A judge has reportedly ordered the arrest of Ellen DeGeneres after a bombshell recording by tWitch was played in Diddy’s trial, sparking widespread outrage and speculation."

According to the video, Judge Harrison Trent of the Superior Court of California signed an arrest warrant for Ellen. An undisclosed audio recording purportedly left by tWitch was allegedly played during Sean Combs' ongoing federal trial.

The 23-minute and 7-second-long video has amassed over 412K views and 3.7K likes on YouTube at the time of writing.

Regardless, the claim made in MARCIA DAIANE EMBROIDERY's video is false. Stephen tWitch Boss has not been named within the legal proceedings since Combs' arrest in September 2024.

Despite Ellen DeGeneres' affiliation with the Bad Boy Records founder, she has not been mentioned during the trial so far. No arrest warrant for Ellen DeGeneres has been issued either.

Moreover, a disclaimer added to MARCIA DAIANE EMBROIDERY's video confirms its fictitious nature,

"The stories presented on this channel are entirely fictional and crafted solely for entertainment. Any resemblance to real events, individuals, or situations is purely coincidental and unintentional. These narratives are not intended to depict, reference, or represent any actual occurrences, persons, or entities."

The video was created by altering or digitally generating sound and visuals.

Ellen DeGeneres was not arrested over alleged tWitch's recording being played at Diddy's trial

Stephen tWitch Boss, a freestyle hip-hop dancer, was a co-executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show from 2020 to May 2022. tWitch first appeared on the show as a DJ in 2014. He died by apparent su*cide in December 2022.

Per MARCIA DAIANE EMBROIDERY's viral YouTube video, in tWitch's alleged audio recording played during Diddy's trial.

The video claimed that the late dancer and choreographer allegedly said he went to one of those parties with Ellen and was told to smile.

The video narration claimed at one point,

"The audio recording directly implicates Ellen as not just a bystander but an active participant in the spaces where tWitch felt most unsafe."

It further added,

"Court documents show that prior to the audio's reveal, federal investigators had already begun mapping financial transactions and travel records connecting Ellen to several undisclosed engagements hosted by Diddy between 2019 and 2021."

However, there has been no documented proof of these claims, nor have public reports on anything remotely close to this been shared by credible sources.

Ellen DeGeneres' name did come under scrutiny following Combs' arrest in 2024 over her supposed close friendship with the mogul. One particular information about Ellen's nickname for Combs — Cuddle McSnugglestuff raised eyebrows online at the time.

Despite the public scrutiny, Ellen DeGeneres has not been among the names brought up during Diddy's sex trafficking trial.

The viral claim can be concluded as false due to a lack of factual evidence.

