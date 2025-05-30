Did Jim Carrey testify in Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked

A video shared on YouTube on Thursday claimed actor Jim Carrey has testified in Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing federal trial. WhatIsMyStarWorth, the channel that posted the content, captioned it:

Ad

"1 MINUTE AGO: Jim Carrey 'I Took a Bath with Diddy to Get Famous' This Flipped the Courtroom…"

The video claimed to narrate Jim Carrey's "verbatim federal courtroom testimony", purportedly transcribed by the Inner City Press. Spanning over 23 minutes, the video has amassed over 133K views and 1.6K likes at the time of writing.

Ad

Trending

The video description read:

"Jim Carrey has reportedly taken the stand and made one of the most bizarre and shocking confessions of the entire trial — claiming, "I took a bath with Diddy to get famous." The courtroom was left in utter disbelief as Carrey shared disturbing details about what he says happened early in his career, and how far some are willing to go to break into the industry."

Ad

Regardless, the claim made in the video is fake. Jim Carrey did not testify in Diddy's trial. The 63-year-old actor-comedian has been in no way associated with Combs since the mogul's arrest in September 2024.

A disclaimer added to the video description further debunks Jim Carrey's supposed testimony:

"This content is fictional and created for entertainment purposes only. No verified court documents or official statements confirm these claims."

Ad

It also states that the visuals and sound in the footage were generated using computer technology and "significantly edited".

Jim Carrey did not testify in Diddy's trial

WhatIsMyStarWorth's video claims to divulge:

"The outrageous testimony, explore the deeper meaning behind Carrey’s claims, and reveal how his confession may have just flipped the courtroom upside down. Is this a desperate joke, or a disturbing truth long buried beneath Hollywood’s surface?"

Ad

According to the narration, The Mask-famed artist claimed his success was not a fruition of his talent, but "compliance from the man who oversaw it all — Sean Diddy Combs".

The video claimed that Jim Carrey reportedly spoke about struggles he faced early on in his career and how he was invited to Diddy's parties. However, there is no public report on Jim Carrey's presence at a Combs party. The remote connection between the two celebrities ever made was during Jim Carrey's December 1999 appearance on Conan O'Brien's late-night talk show.

Ad

The actor was there to promote his then-upcoming film The Man on the Moon. When asked about his Christmas and New Year's plans, Jim jokingly told Conan with a straight face:

"I do these elaborate things every year. I go, you know, all over the place. I do, you know, it's always so busy. So, I just wanted to keep it real. I think I'm going over to Puff Daddy's house."

Ad

Ad

Apart from that, the actor was never heard publicly mentioning Diddy.

WhatIsMyStarWorth's bio on YouTube also proves the unreliable nature of the claim made in the viral video:

"The content on this channel may contain gossip-based information, rumors, or exaggerated portrayals of reality. Please exercise your own discretion while watching and remember that not all information presented may be factual or verified."

Thus, this viral claim can be concluded as false, for lack of verified evidence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amrita Das Amrita is a trends writer at SK POP. She completed her post-graduation in English Language and Literature and has a rich writing experience in covering diverse topics such as blockchain technology, product reviews, travel guides, subtitles, and pop culture. However, her personal interest has always been in popular culture, which has aided her with injecting fresh insights to her stories.



Amrita emphasizes familiarizing herself with the topic at hand before approaching it solely from a writer’s perspective. She usually takes the longer route in sifting through all available information online, and makes use of primary sources and verified/official social media handles to check for consistency in details.



In case of discrepancies, she delves deeper into the primary and secondary sources for clarification, choosing to let go of a detail in case its accuracy cannot be established. She supports this approach by centering objectivity in her reportage, keeping her tone neutral at all times.



When not obsessing over a particular detail in her report, Amrita can be found reading fiction or exploring new shows or movies. Know More