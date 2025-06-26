"Camera man had one job": Internet reacts to viral video of Trey Songz getting into a heated altercation with a man

Singer-songwriter Trey Songz has made headlines after he was spotted getting into a dispute with an anonymous individual on June 24, 2025. The video of the altercation, which soon went viral online, showed Trey and the other individual having a verbal confrontation.

The duo had an intense exchange of words, wherein the person standing opposite Trey Songz told him that he was not willing to sort out their issues, as he refused to shake the latter's hand. However, the R&B singer seemingly appeared frustrated as he responded:

“And you ain’t gone do sh*t either like I told you. I’ll beat the sh*t out of you right now.”

The video also featured a supposed security guard interfering between Trey and the other person, whose identity is yet to be made official. Furthermore, two women also appeared in the short clip alongside the two men, who eventually walked away from each other at one point.

The reason behind the dispute is yet to be confirmed, and Trey has not addressed the incident from his side on any platform so far.

While the video started creating headlines, netizens took to the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram post to share their reactions to the same. One of them referred to the person who was recording the video and wrote:

“Camera man had one job.”

A user reacts (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

The responses continued, with some users seemingly supporting the actions of Songz. Another person also requested a longer video to know exactly what happened between Trey Songz and the other individual.

Online responses (Images via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Among other replies, a few users seemingly suggested that people should try to avoid getting involved in issues with Trey Songz.

Online responses (Images via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Trey Songz to perform at the upcoming Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo

The Petersburg, Virginia, native will be performing at the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo on August 2, 2025. Songz is replacing Tyga, who was originally supposed to appear on stage the same day. Notably, the event is being organized in partnership with Indian Head Casino, as reported by KTVZ on June 23.

Meanwhile, the director of the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, Geoff Hinds, expressed his happiness about Trey being included in the lineup of performances. He addressed the same by saying that they were excited to welcome Trey Songz to the event and added:

“Trey’s dynamic energy and strong fan connection make him a great addition to this year’s star-studded concert series.”

Apart from Trey Songz, many other artists are set to be a part of the event, including Brothers Osborne and La Original Banda El Limón. Meanwhile, the general seating facilities for the concerts will be free of cost with a paid admission ticket for the fair.

Also known as Tremaine Aldon Neverson, Trey will also perform with DJ A-Wall on July 26 at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering, as stated by WDTN on May 19. Furthermore, Trey released a single titled Can’t Stay Mad on May 9. The singer has dropped three more singles this year, including Lonely, Lost in Time, and Gimme a Chance.

Meanwhile, Trey Songz has yet to announce a new album. His last major project was Back Home, which came out around five years ago. Apart from being active in the music industry, he has also featured in films such as Texas Chainsaw 3D and Baggage Claim.

