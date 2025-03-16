Offset accused of punching LA weed dispensary security guard, claims guard spat on his face

Offset was allegedly involved in a violent altercation with a security guard at a cannabis shop in Los Angeles on March 13. A TMZ report claims that the ex-Migos rapper punched the guard on the face after being spat at by the latter.

The brawl, which took place at the MedMen LAX, reportedly began when Offset failed to produce an ID. This led to a disagreement with the security guard, eventually spiralling into a heated argument. However, the rapper's representatives have denied the claims, stating that he had just gotten off a flight and it required an identification.

According to them, the security guard "aggressively" rushed towards him and was even spotted "hawking spit in his face." It prompted an aggressive response from the rapper and his men.

The situation escalated as more security guards from the LA dispensary got involved, ultimately resulting in Offset punching the first guard. The latter reportedly retaliated by spraying mace at Offset and his crew.

By the time the paramedics and cops arrived at the scene, the rapper and his crew had already left. The injured security guard was taken to a nearby hospital, but the extent of his injuries remains unknown at the time of writing.

The report from TMZ also claims that he is believed to have pressed charges against Offset.

Neither the rapper nor the security guard have made a public statement about the incident as of writing.

Offset defies UMG's Russia boycott, announces arena gig in the country

Offset and Quavo - Source: Getty

While President Trump continues to stabilize the United States' relations with Russia, Offset has grabbed headlines by announcing his first performance in the country. The ex-Migos rapper is set to rock the stage at Moscow's MTC Live Hall on April 18.

The rapper shared details of the same via an Instagram story, where he also shared a link to a Russia-based website containing more information on the same.

Curiously, the announcement comes in open defiance to his parent label, Universal Music Group (UMG). The record label announced the suspension of all its operations in Russia after President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022

The company confirmed the same in a statement released on March 8, 2022, which said:

"Effective immediately, we are suspending all operations in Russia and closing our offices there. We urge an end to the violence in Ukraine as soon as possible. We are adhering to international sanctions and, along with our employees and artists, have been working with groups from a range of countries to support humanitarian relief efforts to bring urgent aid to refugees in the region."

Other companies followed suit, including the likes of Sony Music, Live Nation, and Warner Music Group. Music streaming giant Spotify also ceased operations in Russia during that time.

The mass suspensions and boycotts prompted industry titans like Green Day, Louis Tomlinson, My Chemical Romance, Iron Maiden, and Yungblud to also cancel their scheduled gigs in the country.

However, the situation has eased up lately with some artists resuming their visits to Russia. For instance, DaBaby, who is a part of UMG-owned Interscope Records, performed in Moscow in February this year.

