"She’s about to milk that song": Internet reacts as Connie Francis teases upcoming show after Pretty Little Baby's massive success

Connie Francis has been trending for some time after recently hinting at a comeback. While speaking to The New York Times for a phone interview on May 30, 2025, Connie said that she is planning to leave retirement and organize a show in the upcoming months.

Also known as Concetta Rosa Maria Franconero, the singer and actress has been residing in Florida for the last seven years since her retirement, according to The Ed Sullivan Show’s website.

The latest report of Connie’s return to the spotlight comes shortly after her hit single Pretty Little Baby on social media this month. According to a report by People magazine, published on May 19, 2025, individuals were seen wearing retro outfits while recording clips to the song.

Furthermore, the outlet stated that the single also broke streaming records on platforms such as Spotify. During her conversation with The New York Times, Connie Francis addressed the popularity of her song, saying:

“It’s an obscure song on an album that I did – it wasn’t even a single record. It went unnoticed. Now it has 10 billion views.”

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of Pop Base on X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to the news of Connie’s upcoming show. One of them seemingly referred to Connie's single and singer Brenda Lee, writing:

“She’s about to milk that song like Brenda Lee.”

A few netizens were also against the show, with one user claiming that Connie Francis should not go through with it.

“Well. She never should really”, one of the reactions reads.

“No this song is annoying now”, another netizen commented on X.

“It got overused on tiktok WE don’t want this”, an X user reacted.

On the other hand, others expressed their excitement for the show, with some saying that they would support it.

“We will be supporting,”a user wrote on X.

“Connie about to teach these youngins how it’s done!”,a netizen stated

“Oh we definitely want that!”, an X reaction mentioned.

Connie Francis opens up on the response received by Pretty Little Baby

As mentioned, the Newark, New Jersey native’s song Pretty Little Baby started getting recognition on social media this month. People magazine stated that the single specifically went viral on the short video platform TikTok.

Connie Francis reshared a post on Facebook on May 18, 2025, which included a link to a news piece by Billboard, speaking on the success of the song after 63 years. The link was originally posted by Connie’s close friend, Ron Roberts, and Francis expressed gratitude to him.

Connie also wrote:

“The first I learned of it was when Ron called to advise me that I had a “a viral hit”. Clearly out of touch with present day music statistics terminology, my initial response was to ask: “What’s that?” Thank you everyone!”

During her latest interview with The New York Times, Connie Francis expressed her happiness about the fact that the new generation was recognizing her music. Connie opened up on how she felt after receiving the track for another time, saying that it is a “cute song.”

Francis continued:

“I wanted something for the B-side of a single and I chose something that wouldn’t give any A-side any competition. I don’t even know the name of the record that I put it on. But I think it has a ring of innocence in this chaotic name and it connects with people.”

Connie Francis has worked with record labels like MGM Records throughout her career. She has multiple albums in her credits, including Who’s Happy Now?, I’m Me Again, Where the Hits Are, and The Return Concert Live at Trump’s Castle.

