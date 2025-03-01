"Another wild Riverdale storyline"- Internet reacts to viral photos of Tyga and Madelaine Petsch

Rapper Tyga and actress Madelaine Petsch created headlines after being spotted together on different occasions. The duo attended another event last month on February 19, 2025, which was a basketball game at the Crypto.com Arena.

Ad

According to E! News, the duo additionally posed for a few pictures after coming out of an event held by Vanity Fair and Instagram, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, in Los Angeles. Madelaine Petsch was spotted holding the arm of the artist while leaving the party.

As per People magazine, an insider claimed that the duo was reportedly comfortable with each other while they attended the party and were sitting together a few times. The event also witnessed the presence of Lili Reinhart and her boyfriend, Jack Martin.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

During their latest outing at the party, Madelaine Petsch was seen in a black velvet outfit with a necklace and black heels. Tyga was seen in a black leather jacket and pants, and wore sunglasses of the same color.

While People magazine acquired a picture from the party, netizens have begun sharing their reactions to the same on a Reddit thread, r/popculturechat. A user referred to the show Riverdale, where Madelaine Petsch portrayed Cheryl Blossom for a long time, and wrote:

Ad

"Another wild Riverdale storyline, let's goo."

A user reacts (Image via Reddit/r/popculturechat)

The replies continued, with people seemingly criticizing Petsch for hanging out with Tyga.

Ad

Online responses (Images via Reddit/r/popculturechat)

Online responses (Images via Reddit/r/popculturechat)

A few users also reacted below the Instagram post of Beauty Hacks, where a user praised Madelaine's look.

Ad

Online responses (Images via Instagram/beautyhacks)

Tyga and Madelaine Petsch have appeared together at another event

As mentioned, the duo previously went to watch a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets, which happened last week.

Ad

Madelaine appeared in a black leather jacket and jeans at the time, as per Page Six. At the same event, Tyga opted for a yellow jacket on top of a white T-shirt, along with jeans. He also added black sneakers to complete the look, with a blue baseball cap that he was wearing backward.

Madelaine Petsch also shared a few photos from the recent event on Instagram. It included a video featuring a close-up shot of the star's face. The caption read:

Ad

"Left the house last night @vanityfair."

Ad

However, Tyga has not posted anything so far on social media, and the duo's representatives are yet to reveal more details about their recent outing.

Tyga is already trending this month after the release of his album, NSFW. The latest project came out after a gap of almost six years, as his last major release was Legendary in 2019. The new album was released through record labels Last Kings and Empire.

On the other hand, Madelaine Petsch played the lead role of Maya Lucas in The Strangers: Chapter 1, which was released last year. She will portray the character again in the sequels, Chapter 2 and Chapter 3. The release dates of both films are yet to be confirmed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback