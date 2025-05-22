Drake asks directors applying for ‘Somebody Loves Me’ music video competition to come up with a "genius" idea which can be made within $15K

Drake recently offered advice to aspiring directors participating in the competition to direct the music video for his and PartyNextDoor's song "Somebody Loves Me." The track is part of the rap duo's Valentine's Day collaborative album, "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U."

On May 21, the Canadian rapper took to social media to ask directors to come up with a "simple" concept creative enough to elicit an "ah-ha genius" response. The budget for the video is reported to be $15K.

"I just want to give my piece of advice to anybody submitting for the 'Somebody Loves Me' video competition. The biggest thing I want to say is when you're crafting your idea, or if you've already submitted, and maybe you want to reapproach using this piece of information," the rapper said.

Drake continued:

"You know, the parameters of the competition are really important. So, it's 15K to make your vision come true, and therefore I feel like it's important that you come up with a concept that is somewhat simple and 'ah-ha, genius' moment."

Drake noted that the competition sparked interest from director friends, who suggested extravagant ideas exceeding $15K. He emphasized the competition's goal of "racking your brain" for a low-budget yet unique and creative idea.

He shared an example of a music video that piqued his interest with its unique concept. Though he didn't name the artist, he described the video where the artist surprises fans at their homes by playing their new single.

The deadline for Drake's competition is May 24

The competition for the Somebody Loves Me music video was revealed during Kai Cenat's livestream on May 17. The streamer revealed that the participants must submit a "treatment" or concept for a 30-second to one-minute song segment to [email protected] by May 24.

“Y’all also get to play a part. We are choosing somebody who loves me. Everybody who loves directing, everybody who loves to come up with treatments and s**t. 30 seconds to a minute of an idea of what y’all got,” Cenat said.

Cenat added that he, Drake, and PartyNextDoor would select 20 participants from the submissions and provide them with $15K to bring their ideas to life. According to Billboard, Drake also took to social media to share Cenat's clip about the competition, captioning it, "CALLING ALL VI$$$IONARIES."

Kai Cenat's participation in a music video for a Drake song followed the streamer's earlier criticism of the MV for the rapper's hit song "Nokia," which is from the same Valentine's Day album. Nokia's music video, released in March 2024, was directed for IMAX by Theo Skudra.

Cenat stated during a livestream that the music video was "not a banger," implying he could have directed it better. He shared his vision, suggesting a colorful 90's style instead of the black and white theme of Skudra's video.

“Music video? Not a banger. Let me tell you something, bro. Y’all gotta start letting me direct this s**t. Everybody clear your mind, look. Drake, I’m telling you right now. ‘Nokia,’ that was a sold music video. Okay, symbolism, but I don’t think that’s a song where you got to do symbolism," Cenat said.

He added:

"You see, that how it’s gotta be. We’re looking for color, we’re looking for arcades, we’re looking for roller skating rinks. That’s what it gave me. We’re looking for going to modern day to as soon as the beat changes, we’re in the ’90s now. You see the vision?”

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U was Drake's first full-length project since his 2023 LP, For All The Dogs. The Valentine's Day album earned the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

