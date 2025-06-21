When did 50 Cent date Vivica A. Fox? Rapper brushes off domestic abuse claims from Shaniqua Tompkins by mentioning another ex

On Friday, June 20, 50 Cent responded to a recent domestic abuse allegation made by his ex, Shaniqua Tompkins, in an Instagram post that also mentioned his former girlfriend, Vivica Fox.

According to HotNewHipHop, Vivica Fox and 50 Cent started dating in 2003, with their brief relationship ending in 2004. The spark between the two ignited when Fif gave Fox a shoutout "for wearing that dress" during his acceptance speech at the 2003 BET Awards. Following their breakup, both artists claimed they may have gone public with their relationship too soon.

Mentioning Fox in a since-deleted post obtained by AllHipHop, 50 Cent wrote:

"Man it’s been 22 years, 👀 she gotta find something to do Vivica b*oty was so good I forgot the address. 🏃‍♂️💨 got right the f**k up outta there. LOL 😆 THIS SH!T BE CRAZY @50centaction"

This post came in response to claims made by Shaniqua Tompkins during an Instagram Live series called The Unspoken. On Monday, June 16, Tompkins alleged that she was asked to testify in a domestic violence case being built against the 21 Questions rapper by Daphne Joy in California but declined.

Tompkins went on to accuse Cent of physically abusing Daphne Joy:

"We all know the Diddy trial is going on and we all know my son’s father is not happy with it. But what Daphne is doing is indicative of her character. It’s been rumored and known for years that she has been a call girl from Vegas. That’s known. And he knew that when he beat her up in California."

Shaniqua also mentioned that she wasn't eager to help Daphne Joy because the latter threw shade at her while dating 50 Cent (between 2011 and 2012), adding:

"Like she thought she was superior and she thought her and her child were superior to Marquise and I"

Cent shares his first son, Marquise Jackson, with Shaniqua Tompkins, and his second son, Sire Jackson, with Daphne Joy.

50 Cent appeared as a surprise guest at Chris Brown's Manchester concert

Besides Shaniqua Tompkins calling out 50 Cent with accusations of domestic violence, the Window Shopper rapper also made headlines for his surprise feature at Chris Brown's Manchester concert on Sunday, June 15.

Brown, who is currently on the European leg of his Breezy Bowl XX tour, performed in Manchester's Co-op Live arena. While introducing 50 to the crowd, Brown said:

"My brother flew all the way out here, to celebrate his birthday, my brother came out here, he says he's going to turn the f**k up."

As the Disco Inferno rapper appeared on stage, he briefly hugged Chris Brown before performing some of his hits for the crowd, including his 2003 track, Many Men (Wish Death).

A day before his appearance at Chris Brown's concert, Cent also performed at Heaton Park at Manchester's 20205 Parklife festival. Other artists who performed at the fest include Charli XCX, Jorja Smith, Bou, Bicep, Pawsa, Confidence Man, Mark Rebillet, Overmono, FLO, Girls Don't Sync, and Rudim3ntal.

