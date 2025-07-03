What is the Mann Act? CNN legal analyst claims Diddy's sentence could be in "realm of time served" after jury deliberates verdict

After Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial concluded on July 2, 2025, senior CNN legal analyst Elie Honig offered insight into how the sentencing process might unfold. Following the verdict, Honig explained that, given the nature of the charges on which Combs was convicted, the court would likely lean toward a more lenient sentence.

"(It) is probably going to be something in the realm of time served," Honig said.

According to a CNN report, after the rapper's verdict came out, his defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo, urged the judge to consider his client’s circumstances. He urged that Sean Combs “should be released on appropriate conditions." He cited that the rapper had not been convicted of more severe charges, such as racketeering or sex trafficking, and could await sentencing outside prison on bail.

However, Combs’ conviction still came under the Mann Act. As explained on the Cornell Law School website, the Mann Act criminalizes the transportation of any "woman or girl for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose."

In light of the Mann Act, Honig pointed out that Combs had already spent nearly a year in jail since his arrest in September— a factor likely to influence the judge’s decision.

"Do not be surprised if at some point this afternoon we see Sean Combs walking out those doors right there… if this was just some run-of-the-mill, unknown New Yorker who had only been convicted of what we call the Mann Act, of non-forcible interstate prostitution, he would walk today," Honig explained.

Understanding the Mann Act and its significance in Diddy’s trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs was convicted Wednesday of prostitution-related offenses under the federal Mann Act, a landmark anti-sex trafficking law that has stood for more than a century.

"The Mann Act, passed in June 1910 and named after Illinois Congressman James R. Mann, invoked the Commerce Clause to felonize the use of interstate or foreign commerce to transport women for immoral purposes. The Act was aimed at prostitution, immorality, and human trafficking," the Cornell Law School website reads.

However, its vague wording—along with early Supreme Court interpretations—gave prosecutors broad authority to pursue a wide range of cases. Historically, this included targeting interracial couples and other consensual relationships, as noted by Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute (as per AP News).

Though its application was controversial in the early 20th century, the law was amended in the 1980s. Today, the Mann Act is primarily used to prosecute cases involving interstate prostitution. It is also used in cases involving the transport of individuals across state lines for illicit sexual activities, particularly those involving minors.

In Sean Diddy Combs' criminal case, the Mann Act was invoked after the jury found him guilty of two counts of transportation for purposes of prostitution. These charges were tied to two women. One was singer Cassie Ventura, his longtime partner. The other one was his ex-girlfriend, who testified under the alias "Jane".

Throughout the trial, federal prosecutors presented a pattern of behavior that allegedly spanned nearly a decade. They claimed that from 2009 to 2018, the I Need a Girl rapper knowingly arranged and financed travel for Ventura.

These travels involved various male sex workers and were made to destinations including New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, and Ibiza for the purpose of participating in so-called “freak offs.”

In addition to the allegations involving Ventura, prosecutors also accused Combs of similar conduct involving “Jane.” They alleged that between 2021 and 2024, he arranged for her to travel across state lines to engage in sexual acts with male escorts, some of which were recorded.

At present, Sean “Diddy” Combs remains behind bars as he awaits sentencing later this year. Despite the formal request from his attorneys for his bail, Judge Arun Subramanian denied the motion, citing Combs’ history of violence with Jane and Cassie Ventura.

As per the judge’s ruling, Diddy’s proposed sentencing date has been set for October 3 at 10 am ET, though the judge expressed willingness to move it up if requested by the defense.

