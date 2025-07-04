“It’s massively hypocritical” — Andy Signore claims that he will not give up his sources to the demands of Blake Lively’s subpoena

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s ongoing It Ends With Us legal drama has allegedly involved several notable content creators. According to a source close to TMZ, the actress has reportedly sent subpoenas to media personalities including Andy Signore, Candace Owens, and Perez Hilton.

Ad

In an article published on July 1, 2025, the news outlet reported that Blake Lively has requested these three creators to appear in court. The notice instructed them to turn over any communications that they have allegedly had with Justin Baldoni, the It Ends With Us actor-director’s legal team, as well as the Wayfarer parties.

After TMZ’s source alleged that Blake Lively had sent the subpoenas to Andy Signore, Candace Owens, and Perez Hilton, the 45-year-old content creator took to his YouTube channel, Popcorned Planet, and claimed that he would not bend.

Ad

Trending

“It's massively hypocritical. It is absolutely ludicrous. And I will not be pushed down by these bullies, these rich and powerful bullies to attempt to silence us. It's not happening on my watch. I will do whatever I got to do, to fight this, to push this, to make sure that we are not stopped, that we can continue to report the way we need to report.”

Ad

Ad

This new development reportedly connects to Judge Lewis J. Liman’s recent order. It allowed Blake Lively to pursue the details of whether Justin Baldoni's side had participated in creating an alleged smear campaign. It also allowed her to investigate whether they had worked with these notable content creators in connection with that campaign.

Andy Signore, in his YouTube video, reaffirmed that he won’t reveal his sources in response to Blake Lively’s notice of subpoena. Confirming that he has reached out to all parties, the content creator said:

Ad

“I have spoken to people on Blake's team, and they know it. So, I don't understand what they're doing here. I won't give up them. I won't give up anybody. It's like if I give up a single source, I'm dead in the water. No one will ever trust me again. No one will speak to me off the record. No one will come with blow the whistle. This is ridiculous.”

Ad

Andy Signore dismisses getting paid by Justin Baldoni’s team amid Blake Lively’s subpoena move

Media personality Andy Signore, on July 3, 2025, on his YouTube channel, Popcorned Planet, did a live stream and dismissed Blake Lively’s subpoena. Contradicting the actress’s alleged claims of his relation to the alleged smear campaign created by Justin Baldoni, the content creator said:

Ad

“Not only will they get nothing, but I am going to point out the hypocrisy and just disgustingness that they are attempting to imply to muddy the waters to once again try to play like we are paid by team Justin, as if we are colluding with team Justin, as if because I got a statement from Bryan Freedman that was official that every other major news outlet got. Now I'm suddenly shady.”

Ad

Signore emphasized that he covered the Justin Baldoni v. Blake Lively case with integrity. He claimed that Blake Lively’s subpoena claims via TMZ have made things “scary” and will question his path in journalism, stating:

"No one will come with blow the whistle. This is ridiculous. And and it was so scary is they're going to try to paint it like I'm shady."

Ad

Signore additionally criticized the news outlet for not giving exclusive details on Taylor Swift and Blake's text message exchange, after Justin Baldoni subpoenaed the Karma singer.

"Why doesn't Blake and Taylor provide all their text then, too? Why doesn't TMZ?" he said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Andy Signore, during his livestream, urged people to speak out against powerful people and argued that journalism is now at risk. The content creator claimed that he was not going to get intimidated and would respond to the subpoena notice with a “proper legal” answer.

Notably, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s ongoing legal battle began when the actress filed a complaint of s*xual harassment against the actor-director of It Ends With Us in December 2024. Baldoni had also filed a countersuit of $400 million, but it was dismissed by a judge last month. Meanwhile, their trial date is currently set for March 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More