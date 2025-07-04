"We better get another tour!"—Perez Hilton makes demand clear after Travis Kelce claims Taylor Swift performed at Tight End concert unrehearsed

The music industry is still talking about the unexpected performance of Taylor Swift at Travis Kelce’s Tight End & Friends charity fundraiser concert in Nashville last month. She apparently performed an impromptu rendition of her 2014 hit Shake It Off with country musician Kane Brown.

The performance, which aired June 24, 2025, has invited strong opinions from the Internet, including commentary from celebrity blogger Perez Hilton about future Swift tours.

On the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, uploaded on July 2, Travis Kelce revealed that while the moment seemed spontaneous, it was actually premeditated.

"We had this plan for a while that we were gonna have some fun with the tight ends," Kelce said, explaining they specifically timed the surprise to when Brown was around.

While fans loved her surprise cameo, Perez Hilton decided to take the opportunity to ask for something more: another leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. He took to X to write,

"We better get another tour next year!!!!"

Hilton also took to his blog to state,

"It was seriously SO exciting!...So cool!...Total Taylor touchdown! Love it."

Taylor Swift's impromptu performance at Travis Kelce's Tight End University concert, explored

On June 24, 2025, Taylor Swift delivered a surprise performance at the“Tight Ends and Friends” concert. The event was part of Tight End University, a football skills program that Travis Kelce co-founded in 2021 with George Kittle and Greg Olsen. The gathering united N.F.L. tight ends to train and to raise money, with this year’s concert part of a three-day event.

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end noted on his New Heights podcast that Swift came to Brown and his band, asking to work together.

“Tay just kinda went up to him and the band and just was like, ‘Hey, if you guys are down, like, I'll go up there, play a song, and see if we can, you know, pop the roof off this place,’ sure enough, she's such, she's so good with just everybody, just people and making people feel comfortable in it.”

Swift then dashed backstage to jot down sheet music for the band, later crafting what Kelce called a "pitch-perfect" presentation.

"She was, like, in the back doing, like, musical notes for like [the band], like sheets of music. She was just kinda like writing out, like, I think the high hats maybe. I don't know. I'm not a musician, but she was like making sure that the band and everybody knew. Everybody was just, you know yeah. Then just went out there without practicing, and it was pitch perfect and just killed it.”

Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce's brother and podcast co-host, was taken aback by Taylor Swift's readiness to attend the football-themed event. He said,

“How’d they get her to go up there?”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since 2023. Rumors that the couple were dating arose in September 2023. A month later, they officially announced their romance.

