"She went without practicing" - Travis Kelce reveals real backstory behind GF Taylor Swift's impromptu “Shake It Off” performance at TEU 2025

Kansas City Chiefs standout Travis Kelce shared new insights into how Taylor Swift delivered a spontaneous musical moment at his annual Tight End University in Nashville last month.

Ad

Speaking on an episode of "New Heights" on Wednesday, Travis Kelce recalled how the pop superstar decided to join country singer Kane Brown’s band on the spot. She sang a live rendition of “Shake It Off,” without any prior run-through.

"And then just went out there without practicing, and it was pitch-perfect and just killed it," Kelce said. (Time Stamp: 51:21)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Tight End University, launched in 2021 by Travis Kelce with George Kittle and Greg Olsen, serves as both an offseason training hub and a way to strengthen bonds among NFL tight ends. This year’s gathering included evening performances and social events for players and guests to unwind.

Swift spent her formative years in Nashville pursuing her music career. She attended each day of the summit, including the red carpet kickoff and the welcome party.

Ad

Travis Kelce describes Swift's professional approach to surprise collaboration

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn

According to Travis Kelce, Swift’s decision to get on stage came together in moments. Before the show, she approached Brown and his musicians backstage, offering to collaborate if they were open to it. Once everyone agreed, Swift briefly prepared some notes to help the band sync with her arrangement of the song.

Ad

"Tay just kind of went up to him and the band and just was like, 'Hey, if you guys are down, like, I'll go up there and play a song and see if we can pop the roof off this place,'" Kelce revealed during the podcast.

When the time came, Swift emerged wearing a black dress and boots, guitar in hand, to enthusiastic cheers from the crowd at Brooklyn Bowl. Brown added percussion with handheld bells while joining her in the impromptu performance.

Ad

"She was like in the back doing like, musical notes for like, like the band, like, yeah, like, sheets of music. She was just like, kind of like, writing out, like, I think the high hats, maybe, I don't know, I'm not a magician," Travis Kelce explained about Swift's backstage coordination.

A recent People report described this summer as a rare chance for the two to enjoy extended time together. With no tour dates demanding constant travel, Swift is expected to be more present during the upcoming NFL season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.