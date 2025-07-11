“It seems plausible” — Andy Signore talks about Ben Affleck and Matt Damon starting their own podcast

Months after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finalized their divorce, Andy Signore, the Popcorned Planet host, reacted to reports of Affleck starting a podcast with long-time friend Matt Damon.

Ad

In his video, Signore reacted to an article published by Radar Online, which cited an insider who claimed that Lopez would "freak out" if Ben went "wild" in the podcast about their relationship.

Ad

Trending

For context, Lopez and Affleck first called off their engagement in 2004 but reunited in 2021 and married a year later. The former couple finalized their divorce in January 2025.

Reacting to the outlet's claims, Signore initially expressed skepticism, pointing out that Ben Affleck is typically careful of his responses. However, after further reading the article, he began to find it credible.

"I was like, 'This would never happen.' Ben Affleck never sort of speaks out too much. He responds kind of carefully, sometimes silly, but he usually likes to keep all this in check. But the more I read about this, it seems plausible," Signore stated.

Ad

Signore further reviewed the article, which stated that Affleck and Damon's upcoming podcast is being positioned as a way to help promote their production company, Artist Equity.

"They would own the format. It'd be a cheap way to crank up cash flow and create a direct line to their fans like never before," the insider added.

Andy Signore suggested that their podcast could serve as a platform for promoting their upcoming films produced through their production company.

Ad

"So, the more I looked into this, I was like, man, this could actually be a deal," Signore said.

The article further claimed that Lopez fears that Ben Affleck will share "warts-and-all" details of his life and their relationship.

"She [Jennifer Lopez] would freak out if Ben went wild on the podcast. They lived together twice, broke up twice – they've seen the best and worst of each other – and if Ben is just sitting there shooting the breeze and getting loose with Matt, then J.Lo knows anything could spill out," the insider added.

Ad

The insider further claimed that those familiar with Damon and Affleck know the duo has a "pretty incredible story to tell," including their relationship and their bond with their partners, which could easily be turned into content.

"So, at first I was like, 'No, no, no.' But the more I'm like, 'This seems actually kind of likely,'" Andy Signore remarked.

Jennifer Lopez debuts Wreckage of You, reportedly inspired by Ben Affleck

Ad

During her ongoing Up All Night tour stop at Pontevedra, Spain, Jennifer Lopez debuted her upcoming song Wreckage of You, seemingly inspired by her recent separation from Ben Affleck.

Before singing the track to the audience during her show on July 8, Lopez shared that she wrote this song during a sleepless night.

"This is a song that is a new song that I want to sing for the first time tonight. [It] came to me when I was… up all night one night."

Ad

The lyrics seem to reflect the lessons the singer learned from her past relationship and how she has moved on from it.

"The love I want, the love I need, it starts in me. Now I found my way here I'm gonna stay there. Thank you for the scars you left on my heart, was showing me that stars shine brighter in the dark. I won’t fall apart because of who we are, but your broken parts."

Ad

The chorus further highlights how her past partner made her "bulletproof" and resilient.

"Because of you, I am stronger, wiser. Better than I've ever been. I won't let you no longer, longer, ever say goodbye to me. It was perfect the while that you made me believe, really got only greater for me, and it made me stronger, stronger, bulletproof. Now watch me climb out of the wreckage of you."

Ad

Also read: "JLo in the next version of the lawsuit" — Internet reacts to Jennifer Lopez dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s ’TV Off’ in a medley at AMAs

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first met in 2002 on the set of their film Gigli (2003) and got engaged later that year. However, they broke up in 2004 and pursued other relationships.

Lopez was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. The couple shares two children. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and they have three children together.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More