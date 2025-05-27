"JLo in the next version of the lawsuit" — Internet reacts to Jennifer Lopez dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s ’TV Off’ in a medley at AMAs

On Monday, May 26, Jennifer Lopez performed at the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs) opening ceremony. The singer-actress performed a fast-paced medley, fitting 23 songs within her 6-minute set. One of the songs was Kendrick Lamar's Tv Off.

@KendrickChart tweeted a clip of her performance on Tuesday on Lamar's 2024 hit track. The clip has since gone viral, receiving over 79.5K views and 1.7K likes within hours of uploading.

Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"JLo in the next version of the lawsuit."

Some netizens criticized JLo's performance, while others claimed to confuse her with Kendrick Lamar himself.

SassyGaBeauty @Sassygalshops I can’t be the only one who thought she just did not kill it?

SociallyStaciJ @SocialBride26 So basically, Dot is taking home awards tonight.

Vegeta @Freemind_x I knew I heard this shit in the other room. I’m like “that ain’t Kendrick is it”? 😂😂

Meanwhile, others questioned the association of Drake's ex-girlfriends in Kendrick-related performances, including Jennifer Lopez in the AMAs and Serena Williams at the Super Bowl Halftime show.

Louis R @itselmvtic What is parading around with all the women Drake hit supposed to accomplish?

C A @chi80 Wait, didn't she have a thang w/ Lawbrey though... damn all his exes don't like him much do they?

Pardon Me? @HauteNGaudy I hate to be that person but this was kind of a mess

For the unversed, Lopez and Drizzy dated briefly between 2016 and the first half of 2017. However, by March 2017, the Papi singer started dating basketball player Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez kissed her dancers during her AMAs set

Besides Jennifer Lopez's performance on Kendrick Lamar's Tv Off, her AMA set also made headlines for her controversial kiss. At one point in her performance, the Too Late singer consecutively kissed two of her dancers.

As Tiffany Haddish took the stage following Lopez's performance, she seemingly took a subtle swipe at the singer-actress about her kisses, saying:

"Our host has just danced to 23 hits in six minutes. Just from that opening number alone, Jenny from the Block has got all her steps in for the day, and she got all her kisses in. Save a dancer for me, J.Lo. Damn! You ain't the only one out here single."

JLo's performance featured songs that were in the running for awards nominations, including Billie Eilish's Birds of a Feather, Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us, Charlie XCX's Guess, Benson Boone's Beautiful Things, Bad Bunny's NUEVAYol, Tinashe's Nasty, Teddy Swims' Lose Control, Chappell Roan's HOT TO GO, Morgan Wallen's I Had Some Help, and Shaboozey's A Bar Song (Tipsy), among others.

Besides her opening number, Jennifer Lopez returned as the solo host of the award show for a second time on Monday. For her hosting duties, JLo appeared on the stage in a plunging Miss Sohee halter-neck gown with white and silver Swarovski crystals embroidered on it, featuring a high slit in the front.

The Charades singer paired her gown with a turquoise blue silk duchess opera cape, with butterflies, wildflowers, kittens, and Korean peonies embellished on it. Throughout the night, Lopez changed eight outfits. Speaking about it, Jennifer Lopez told PEOPLE:

"I work with my stylist and we kind of kick around ideas like, 'What do we want it to be for the performance and what do we want it to be for the hosting and what's our vibe?' We feel it out because I think it does change. For me, my feelings change from month to month, like, 'Who do I want to be today?' because I feel like there's so many different sides to who I am fashion-wise."

Billie Eilish emerged as the artist with the most awards at the AMAs last night, winning seven awards, including Artist of the Year.

