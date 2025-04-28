"What does she even mean by this" — Internet reacts to Jennifer Lopez saying her love now costs "a thing" due to inflation

On Sunday, April 27, @PopBase shared a screenshot of Jennifer Lopez's latest Instagram post, in which the Waiting for Tonight singer wrote:

"Due to inflation my love will now be costing a thing."

Lopez also added music to her post, using her 2000 track titled Love Don't Cost a Thing. The song, which was later added to her sophomore studio album, J.Lo, was her first single to peak atop the Billboard Hot 100 Airplay chart.

It also won the People's Choice for Outstanding Music Video award at the ALMA Awards and was the award-winning Song at the BMI Pop Music Awards in 2002.

Additionally, the quote Jennifer Lopez wrote in her Instagram post is already a popular meme on social media, which pokes fun at the state of the economy. The tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than 1.5 million views, 34K likes, and 2K retweets. Netizens have reacted to it, with one of them commenting:

"What does she even mean by this"

Some netizens criticized Jennifer Lopez's post by referring to her past controversies.

"i mean if she posted this 10 years ago. But who cares about her now lmao," commented an X user.

"As if inflation got any impact on her," another person added.

"I know she is flopping, but is she about to file for bankruptcy?" wrote another citizen.

"she could probably pay for it if she just picked all that s**t she threw away up off the beach," another person said.

Meanwhile, others praised JLo's sense of humor, with one of them even claiming that she might be working on a new single.

"Gotta love her sense of humor," one netizen said.

"capitalism really said even heartbreak gotta come with hidden charges," one person wrote.

"Sounds like a new single in the works," commented another person.

Jennifer Lopez reportedly shares chemistry with Brett Goldstein on the sets of Office Romance

In the wake of her divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck, finalized earlier this year, the chemistry between Jennifer Lopez and her current co-star, Brett Goldstein, has sparked rumors of romance.

The duo, who are currently filming Office Romance, a rom-com for Netflix, have a playful energy between them when they're off-screen, as per In Touch's April 24 report. The outlet quoted an insider, who said:

"They’re both professional and ready to deliver their lines when the cameras are rolling, but in between, it’s a flirt fest."

Brett Goldstein, who gained recognition from his role in Ted Lasso, is also reported to be the co-writer and one of the producers of the upcoming Netflix film, starring the On The Floor singer in the lead.

Other cast members include Betty Gilpin, Edward James Olmos, Bradley Whitford, Amy Sedaris, Tony Hale, Rick Hoffman, Jodie Whittaker, Mary Wiseman, Tony Plana, Roger Bart, Natalie Ortega, Jackie Sandler, Michelle Hurd, and others. This film is directed by Ol Parker, known for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Jennifer Lopez recently announced her Up All Night Live in 2025 tour, which will commence in July. The All I Have singer revealed she will be touring across Turkey, Madrid, Barcelona, Budapest, Warsaw, Bucharest, Abu Dhabi, and other.

