When did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez divorce? Former couple reportedly in disagreement over selling price of L.A. home 9 months after listing it

The former Hollywood couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to face new legal troubles after their divorce, which concluded in January 2025. Their $68 million Beverly Hills mansion has remained unsold for nine months because the owners' price negotiations failed to reach an agreement.

The mansion became available in July 2024 when its former owners attempted an off-market sale. Last September, the couple succeeded in receiving an official $64 million bid before their potential buyers withdrew from the escrow process.

The mansion requires substantial upkeep since monthly expenses, including property taxes, security costs, mortgage payments, and HOA fees, exceed $280,000 per month in total. At sale time, Los Angeles imposes a "mansion tax," officially known as the ULA (United to House LA) tax, that amounts to $3 million.

The financial responsibilities, along with upkeep expenses, may seem to discourage interested buyers from purchasing the property.

Jennifer Lopez bought a mansion worth $18 million in the Hidden Hills estate of Los Angeles. The mansion spans 8,600 square feet across two acres with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Ben Affleck made a real estate purchase of a $20.5 million estate located in Pacific Palisades. The French-country-style residence of 6,200 square feet was constructed in 1941 by Cliff May and now features five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez acquired separate real estate properties, but their shared purchase of a Beverly Hills mansion in June 2024 for $60.85 million has not yet resulted in a sale. As per Us Weekly, Lopez and Affleck differ on the listing price of their property, which is currently listed for $68 million.

Overview of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Beverly Hills mansion

The couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck obtained a vast Beverly Hills estate valued at around $60.85 million in June 2023. The 38,000 square foot house contains 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and a 5,000 square foot guest penthouse, along with a 12-car garage and an indoor sports complex with basketball and pickleball courts, followed by a gym and boxing ring.

A caretaker house, as well as a two-bedroom guardhouse and space to accommodate 80 vehicles, stand as additional amenities.

The luxurious estate initially avoided public listing before the couple posted it on the market for $68 million in July 2024. Real estate records suggest that a $64 million purchasing agreement was created in September 2024 but ultimately dissipated.

As per People, the mansion reportedly did not bring satisfaction to either Lopez or Affleck during their time of residence. The family property did not suit Affleck because of its distance, but Lopez believed it was too large to maintain.

An insider told People in June 2024:

“Ben never liked the house, it’s too far away from his kids.”

Lopez also thought the property was “Too big for her.”

Affleck reportedly shows a willingness to lower prices to speed up the sale process, yet Lopez maintains a position of waiting for better offers.

A source told Us Weekly that Lopez "thinks they can get more money for the home." Meanwhile, Ben Affleck wants "to get rid of it because their divorce is over and he wants to cut all ties and have it be done".

While both Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have begun to rebuild their lives separately by investing in new homes that better suit their individual needs, their former marital residence stays on the market as the ex-partners disagree about the sale price.

