"Global smash hit" — Fans react as Jennifer Lopez performs “APT” by BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars during her medley at the 2025 AMAs

On May 26, 2025, fans of BLACKPINK's Rosé took to social media in celebration after Jennifer Lopez opened the American Music Awards with a dance performance. She kicked off the show with a high-energy medley featuring 23 of the year's biggest tracks, delivering a performance filled with energy, lasers, and choreography. Among the highlights of her six-minute set was the inclusion of APT.
APT. is the record-breaking collaboration between BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars. Lopez danced to the viral chorus and even performed the hook choreography that helped catapult the song into global stardom.
Although APT. was nominated for Collaboration of the Year, the award ultimately went to Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga for their single Die With a Smile. Nevertheless, the decision to feature Rosé’s track in the opening performance highlighted the song’s impact.
Following the performance, fans flooded social media to express how meaningful the moment was. One X user, @EdinBreww, wrote:
"Apt is the global smash hit."
Many fans viewed the moment as validation of the song’s global influence and Rosé’s continued rise as a soloist.
"You know you’re hugely successful when an icon like JLo performed to your song!" a fan remarked.
"SMASH HITS for a reason," an X user mentioned.
"so proud of rosie, this is huge, APT THE REAL GLOBAL SMASH HIT MAMA FU*K AMA," another person added.
"woah but the owner of the song was not attending. it’s so okay ROSÉ APT is always will be well known," a netizen wrote.
Meanwhile, some fans expressed disappointment over the award outcome but described the medley appearance as iconic.
"AND IF THIS IS A HINT OF A COLLAB?? okay shut up and let me dream," a fan commented.
"AND YOURE TELLING ME THIS BOP GOT SNUBBED SO BAD???? FAWK YOU AMAS AND THE BOTS," an X user wrote.
"who would have thought a korean drinking game will make its way to an american award show and have a whole western country chanting its name while doing the hand gestures. like some of y'all mad she's not attending but i'm just proud," a person said.
Rosé’s solo momentum grows as BLACKPINK prepares for group comeback tour
Here's a list of other songs featured in Jennifer Lopez’s medley performance at the 2025 American Music Awards, alongside APT.:
- Dance Again – Jennifer Lopez
- TV Off – Kendrick Lamar
- Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar
- Denial Is a River – Doechii
- Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter
- A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey
- I Had Some Help – Post Malone
- Pink Pony Club – Chappell Roan
- Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish
- Die With a Smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
- Nasty Girl – Tinashe
- Guess – Charli XCX
- Sticky – Tyler, the Creator
- APT. – Rosé & Bruno Mars
- Texas Hold ‘Em – Beyoncé
- NuevaYol – Bad Bunny
- Lose Control – Teddy Swims
Originally released on October 18, 2024, APT. served as the lead single from Rosé’s debut studio album, Rosie. The track, inspired by a Korean drinking game, blends pop-rock, electropop, and cultural elements into a viral hit.
The song helped the singer secure multiple Guinness World Records and marked her as the highest-charting Korean female soloist on the Billboard 200, with her album debuting at No. 3. The music video, co-directed by Bruno Mars and Daniel Ramos, became one of the most-watched clips of the year.
Following the success of Rosie, Rosé continued her solo activities. In April 2025, she recorded the emotional ballad Messy for the soundtrack of the upcoming Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt.
Meanwhile, the idol is set to reunite with her BLACKPINK bandmates for a highly anticipated world tour later this year. The group’s return follows an extended break and solo schedules. Their tour is expected to begin in the fall, with multiple stadium dates across Asia, Europe, and North America already in planning.