“LETS GET IT HIGHER”—Fans react as BLACKPINK Rosé’s F1 track ‘Messy’ becomes the highest-debuting OST by a female K-pop soloist on US iTunes

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has set a new record with her latest track Messy from the F1 soundtrack, becoming the highest-debuting OST by a female K-pop soloist on the U.S. iTunes chart. Released on May 9, 2025, the song made an impressive entrance at No. 54, instantly topping the charts.

What makes this feat even more remarkable is that Messy surpassed the debut position of One of the Girls, the OST by The Weeknd and Rosé’s bandmate Jennie from the series The Idol, which had secured No. 140 spot.

Fans are highlighting the organic success of Messy, pointing out how it soared without the boost of a major campaign yet. The song’s strong debut has sparked pride among fans, who are flooding social media with congratulatory messages.

One fan commented on X:

"BIG ROSIE! LETS GET IT HIGHER NUMBER ONES KEEP BUYING C'MON!!!!"

Here are some of the fan reactions:

"And once again, this is an original song sung and co-written by ROSE herself! The talent just keeps speaking for itself." a fan said.

"And she didn't need one of the biggest artists in the world," a fan pointed out.

The song itself barely getting any promo she’s insane," a fan mentioned.

Netizens continue to celebrate this feat, calling Rosé the "queen of K-pop."

"Im sorry but the success this woman is able to bring to her projects with minimal promotion will never not be insane to me." a fan expressed.

Rosé makes OST debut with Messy

F1: The Album is the official soundtrack for the upcoming F1 movie, set to release on June 27, 2025. On May 1, Atlantic Records unveiled the star-studded lineup of global artists featured on the album and among them, BLACKPINK’s Rosé stands out as the only K-pop artist to be included.

Reportedly written by her, Messy has been released with a music video on YouTube that contrasts with the high-octane energy typically associated with Formula 1. Instead of racing visuals, the video takes on a softer, more romantic tone, with Rosé singing across the streets of Las Vegas in shimmering outfits.

This marks her first original soundtrack contribution for a film, and fans are celebrating the milestone. The song has made waves on Spotify as well, recording the highest partial streaming day for any F1 soundtrack release to date with 639,000 streams, surpassing Don Toliver and Doja Cat’s Lose My Mind, which had previously set the benchmark with 223,000 streams.

Alongside the BLACKPINK star, the album also features global music artists such as Ed Sheeran, RAYE, Burna Boy, Chris Stapleton, Tiësto, Tate McRae, Myke Towers, Madison Beer, and Peggy Gou.

