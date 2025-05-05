"Another hit is coming" — Fans react to a sneak peek of 'Messy' by BLACKPINK member Rosé from the F1 album

BLACKPINK member Rosé is about to make a stunning return in 2025 with a new single in the upcoming F1 movie starring Brad Pitt. On May 4, 2025, Tyler Walsh, an online content creator known for famously asking celebrities "What do you do for a living" on TikTok, shared a snippet of Rosé's song Messy from the movie's album.

In the video, Walsh was seen listening to a song when someone asked what he was listening to. He joked that he might get banned by F1 for sharing the sneak peek of the song, but he went ahead anyway. He pointed his headphones to the mic, and a few words from the song were heard in the APT hitmaker's voice.

Fans were stunned to hear Rosé's voice. The song, which can be assumed to be sung entirely in English, presented a snippet of a sultry number. The video by Tyler Walsh was viral within a few hours, and fans began to drop their reactions to the snippet. One user wrote:

"Another hit is coming this's so gooddddd"

Fans poked some fun at Tyler's comment and also thanked him for the snippet. They also noted that while the audio was not fully clear, it certainly raised the expectations. Here's what the comments read:

"Can't hear it properly but from what I can, I know the song will be crazy. It's so good. Thank you!!" a user wrote.

"Yasssss thank you for the sacrifice," a fan commented.

"This is going straight to my playlist once it's out," another fan replied.

Fans also noted the sultry nature of the song from a short listen. They also noted the beats and anticipated the song to be released soon.

"ohhhh…so it’s a kinda sexy song," a user wrote.

"OOF that beat drop alright ms roseanne," a fan wrote.

"rosé the artist that you are omgg this sounds so good," another fan replied.

All you need to know about the F1 movie music album featuring BLACKPINK's Rosé, Ed Sheeran, and more

F1 is an upcoming English-language movie starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris in the lead. The movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski. Pitt stars as the retired racer Sonny Hayes, whereas Idris plays the rookie racer named Joshua Pearce. F1 is slated to release on June 27, 2025, in theatres.

Sonny Hayes is a racer who was active in the 90s but was forced into retirement following a lethal car crash. Ruben, the owner of a racing team, brings him out of retirement to train Pearce.

The first track from the F1 movie soundtrack album was released on April 30, 2025. The song, titled Lose My Mind, features Grammy winner Doja Cat and Houston rapper Don Toliver. Here's the entire tracklist:

Lose My Mind – Doja Cat and Don Toliver No Room for A Saint – Dom Dolla (ft. Nathan Nicholson) Drive – Ed Sheeran Just Keep Watching – Tate McRae Messy – Rosé Don't Let Me Drown – Burna Boy Underdog – Roddy Ricch Grandma Calls The Boys Bad News – RAYE Bad As I Used To Be – Chris Stapleton Baja California – Myke Towers OMG! – Tiësto & Sexyy Red All At Once Madison – Beer D.A.N.C.E – Peggy Gou Double C – PAWSA Attention – Mr Eazi Give Me Love – Darkoo Gasoline – Obongjayar

A release date for Rosé's song Messy has not yet been revealed. However, the complete album, consisting of 17 tracks, will be released along with the movie's release. The song Messy will mark Rosé's official debut in Hollywood as a singer.

