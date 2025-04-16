“Rosé OST for a F1 movie?” — Fan speculations rife following BLACKPINK’s idol's Las Vegas strip filming video

BLACKPINK’s Rosé ignited a flurry of fan speculation after being spotted filming on the Las Vegas Strip, leading many to anticipate new music releases or a deluxe edition of her debut solo album, Rosie.

Ad

On the evening of April 13, 2025, sections of Las Vegas Boulevard were temporarily closed as Rosé reportedly filmed with a professional crew. Videos shared on social media platforms, including TikTok and X, captured scenes of the K-pop star in a black ensemble, accompanied by a camera crew, as fans gathered to watch the production unfold.

Local authorities confirmed the street closures were due to a music video shoot, though they did not specify the artist involved. However, eyewitness accounts and footage confirmed her presence, fueling excitement among fans. The official TikTok account of Las Vegas confirmed with a comment that the strip was closed due to the K-pop idol and her filming project. The account wrote:

Ad

Trending

"She's the main character."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, clips of the BLACKPINK idol spotted with the American film screenwriter Ehren Kruger at the location went viral online. Ehren Kruger is known for The Ring, which starred Naomi Watts and Daveigh Chase. He is currently working on Brad Pitt's upcoming film F1, slated to be released on June 27.

This further fueled speculations that the BLACKPINK star could have been filming for an original soundtrack (OST) for the upcoming F1 movie, which is being produced by Lewis Hamilton. The holder of the seven Formula One World Drivers' Championship titles, Hamilton, is also one of the ambassadors for RIMOWA alongside Rosé. And the two share a close-knit friendship as well.

Ad

Nonetheless, fans are excited and tweeted their conjectures on X. One fan wrote:

"Rosé OST for a F1 movie? this is so huge omg, this proves how seriously she’s taken in the industry."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The combination of the Las Vegas filming and the F1 screenwriter led fans to speculate about a potential movie cameo or OST. Furthermore, some fans noted that the movie's soundtrack will be produced under Atlantic Records, which has the BLACKPINK idol signed under them.

"Imagine your very first official OST being for a movie produced by JERRY BRUCKHEIMER?? Oh Rosé… just go get that Oscar already, queen. And Hans freakin’ Zimmer is doing the original score. This is cinema," a fan wrote.

Ad

Y'll this is real like f*cking real F1 flim? Music video? Apple producing it? Under Atlantic records? High budget? WITH ROSÉ FOR AN OST??? WOW like this shit is hugeee like HUGEEEE," another fan added.

"ROSÉ went to Coachella Day 1 to support LISA & Day 3 to support JENNIE. So where was she in day 2? She’s eventually teleported to Las Vegas filming something at midnight. They shut down the Vegas strip at midnight on Saturday," a fan commented.

Ad

Fans expressed their excitement to see the K-pop star usher in a new chapter.

"ROSÉ FORMULA 1 OST STARRING LEWIS HAMILTON WE ARE SO BACK," a fan reacted.

"Rosé has an ost in the upcoming formula 1 movie AHHHHHHHHH ITS HAPPENING ITS HAPPENING," another fan remarked.

"OMG Rumors say Rosé might be performing an OST for the upcoming Formula1 movie with Brad Pitt releasing June 2025 With Apple Studios if it’s true it’s going to be HUGE And this also explains why she’s been spotted wearing Apple earbuds lately," another fan said.

Ad

Rosé’s solo career managed under THE BLACK LABEL, Atlantic Records, and Warner Music

Expand Tweet

Ad

The BLACKPINK idol started her solo artistry while partnering with THE BLACK LABEL, Atlantic Records, and Warner Chappell Music to make a presence in the global music industry.

In December 2023, YG Entertainment stated that while the BLACKPINK members extended their contracts for group activities, they had terminated their contracts for individual activities.

Then on June 17, 2024, Rosé signed a solo management contract with THE BLACK LABEL, led by producer Teddy Park, which ended her direct management by YG Entertainment.

Ad

She expanded her solo career further by signing a global record deal with Atlantic Records on September 26, 2024. This deal is meant to help her get more global exposure. The record label is known for working with major artists like Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran.

The BLACKPINK star entered into a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music in early 2025, giving her complete ownership and control over songwriting and composition. The deal enables her to work with a wide variety of international artists and producers as well. Atlantic Records is also a subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Ad

She released her debut solo album, Rosie, on December 6, 2024, under THE BLACK LABEL and Atlantic Records. It features 12 tracks and contains elements of pop-punk, R&B, and synthpop.

It also features collaborations with artists such as Bruno Mars. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, making it the highest-charting album of all time by a Korean female soloist.

Ad

In other news, the BLACKPINK star attended Coachella 2025 to show support for her bandmates Lisa's and Jennie's solo performances on April 12 and 14, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More