“Well there’s a little hybе shade in there”— Fans react as Rosé confirms BLACKPINK's 2025 comeback, stating they "still have business left to do"

On February 18, 2025, in a recent interview with The Cut magazine, BLACKPINK's Rosé ignited excitement among fans by confirming the group's plans for a 2025 comeback. She emphasized that the quartet "still have business left to do," hinting at new music and a world tour slated for May 2025.

During the Spring 2025 edition of The Cut, Rosé delved into her personal journey and the group's future. When questioned about the factors influencing their decision to stage a comeback, she stated,

"We knew there was no reason for us to stop it. As much as we all needed some time to go out and explore and be our own people, we still have business left to do. We’ve got to do some more damage."

The announcement sent ripples of excitement throughout the global BLINK community, with fans expressing their elation and speculating about the themes and styles of the upcoming album. One fan wrote:

"I know damn well there’s a little hybе shade in there too like don’t playyyy."

Many took to platforms like X to share their enthusiasm for BLACKPINK's comeback.

""no reason for us to stop it" uffff I hear the solos crying and I'm loving it, the girls love working with each other and know the potential they have as a group!! let's go blackpink, for another successful tour!" another fan wrote.

"Do some more damage oh the self-aware woman that she is… rosé is genuinely so hot," another fan added.

Several fans shared similar reactions on social media:

"I love how this solo era made Rosé more confident and believe in herself and the capability of their group. She’s finally aware and acknowledging how big the impact of four of them together!" a fan reacted.

"I mean BLACKPINK IS THE REVOLUTION," another fan wrote.

"DO SOME DAMAGE OMG IM EXCITED," another fan added.

BLACKPINK members parted ways with YG Entertainment and launched their own individual labels

In December 2023, BLACKPINK made headlines as all four members—Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé—opted not to renew their individual contracts with YG Entertainment.

While they will continue group activities under YG Entertainment, each member embarked on distinct solo ventures, establishing their own companies and signing with various agencies to further their individual careers.

Jennie launched her own record label, ODD ATELIER, in December 2023. In October 2024, Jennie released a new solo single, Mantra, marking her first since You & Me, under her own label.

She dropped two singles, ZEN and Love Hangover, on January 25 and 31, 2025, respectively. Her debut solo album, Ruby, is set to drop on March 7.

Jisoo established BLISSOO in February 2024 and signed several K-dramas. Her latest Prime Video drama, Newtopia, was released on February 7, 2025. Her solo EP, AMORTAGE, dropped on February 14, 2025, under BLISSOO and Warner Records. She signed with the American label in January 2025.

Lisa launched her label, LLOUD, on February 7, 2024, and dropped ROCKSTAR in June 2024, NEW WOMAN (feat. Rosalìa) in August, and Moonlight Floor in October. She dropped Born Again (feat. Doja Cat & RAYE) under LLOUD and RCA Records on February 6, 2025.

In addition to her music career, Lisa made her acting debut with a role in HBO's The White Lotus season 3. The series is available on Disney+.

Rosé chose to continue her solo music career by signing with Atlantic Records and The BLACK LABEL. In December 2024, she released her debut solo album, Rosie. Before that, in November 2024, she signed another record deal with Warner Chappell Records.

In other news, BLACKPINK's Jennie is set to drop new music, ExtraL, with Grammy-winning American rapper Doechii. The track will feature on Ruby. BLACKPINK's Lisa's debut solo album, ALTER EGO, is set to be released on February 28, 2025.

