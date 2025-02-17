Who is Christian Breslauer? BLACKPINK Jisoo’s ‘Earthquake’ MV director has worked with Lil NAS, Doja Cat, Arianna Grande & more

BLACKPINK's Jisoo teamed up with acclaimed American music video director Christian Breslauer for her latest single, Earthquake. Released on February 14, 2025, as the lead track from her debut extended play, AMORTAGE, the music video was praised by fans worldwide for its cinematic storytelling.

Born in Davie, Florida, Christian Breslauer rapidly ascended the ranks of the music video industry, earning a reputation for his bold and gritty visual style. A self-taught director, Breslauer began his career in South Florida, creating content for local artists before relocating to Los Angeles in 2016 to expand his creative horizons.

His portfolio boasts collaborations with high-profile artists such as Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Lizzo, SZA, and Ariana Grande. Notably, his direction of Lil Nas X's Industry Baby garnered a nomination for Video of the Year at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Breslauer's directorial prowess is evident in a series of successful music videos:

Kill Bill by SZA (2023): This video drew inspiration from Quentin Tarantino's iconic films.

Freaky Deaky by Doja Cat and Tyga (2022): A playful and provocative visual narrative that complements the song's themes.

We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) by Ariana Grande (2024): A compelling story of love and longing, highlighting Breslauer's versatility across genres.

The Earthquake music video marks a significant milestone in Jisoo's solo career, following her departure from YG Entertainment and the establishment of her own label, BLISSOO, in February 2024.

The video portrays Jisoo navigating a series of intense emotional and physical challenges, mirroring the song's themes of tumultuous love and personal upheaval. It also stars South Korean actor Cha Seung-won, well-known for The Tyrant and One Ordinary Day among others.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo's AMORTAGE tracklist, upcoming Asian fan meet tour and more

The anticipation for AMORTAGE began on January 13, 2025, when Jisoo teased a mysterious project through a brief video on her social media platforms. The six-second clip featured a lie detector needle etching patterns onto graph paper, culminating with the date "February 14."

Further intrigue was added on January 22 with a poster displaying the phrase "Amor Montage," accompanied by the caption: "A montage of love." This announcement hinted at the thematic essence of the upcoming album.

In a strategic career move, the BLACKPINK singer signed with Warner Records on January 28, ensuring that AMORTAGE would benefit from extensive global distribution and promotional support.

The promotional campaign intensified with the release of the title poster on January 31, followed by two distinct album covers for the purple and black versions on February 1 and 2, respectively. Pre-orders commenced on February 3, reflecting the high anticipation surrounding the album.

On February 4, she unveiled the tracklist for AMORTAGE, revealing four meticulously crafted songs:

Earthquake Your Love Tears Hugs & Kisses

The BLACKPINK idol collaborated closely with producers from BLISSOO in songwriting along with The Wavys.

To commemorate the release of AMORTAGE, she organized a special fan meet event titled Soo in Love. Scheduled for February 14 at CGV Cheongdam CineCity in Seoul's Gangnam District, the event featured two sessions at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Following the album's release, the K-pop idol is set to connect with her international fanbase through her inaugural solo fan meeting tour across Asia, Lights, Love, Action!

The tour will encompass several major cities, including:

Bangkok, Thailand

Hanoi, Vietnam

Hong Kong

Macau

Manila, Philippines

Taipei, Taiwan

Tokyo, Japan

While specific dates and venues for each city are yet to be announced, the tour is slated to commence in the spring of 2025. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to official channels such as the JISOO app.

