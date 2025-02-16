"Chaesoo's bond is everything" — Fans react as BLACKPINK's Rosé shows love for Jisoo's Inkigayo debut, reportedly joins 'Earthquake' challenge

On February 16, 2025, BLACKPINK's Rosé surprised fans by arriving at SBS headquarters to show support for fellow member Jisoo's solo Inkigayo performance.

Jisoo dropped her solo debut with the single Earthquake, on February 14, 2025, along with her solo album, AMORTAGE. As per the album's post-promotion schedule, the K-pop idol performed at Inkigayo after almost two years since she released Flowers in March 2023.

Meanwhile, several clips flooded on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing Rosé on the Inkigayo stage alongside the Tears singer. A clip of the two BLACKPINK members in Jisoo's car leaving from SBS building also circulated online where they rolled down the car windows to wave at their fans.

Several fans even shared that Rosé reportedly participated in the Earthquake dance challenge, a viral trend inspired by Jisoo's choreography. Fans have eagerly anticipated Rosé's rendition and shared their enthusiasm online. One fan tweeted,

"Chaesoo’s bond is everything! Rosé hyping Jisoo was the cutest!"

Fans lauded Rosé for showing up to support the Earthquake singer-songwriter. This was significant as the four BLACKPINK members have been busy pursuing solo activities since December 2023 after leaving YG Entertainment.

"Rosie was there with jisoo since the start to end please i love my chaesoo so much their bond is so pure and precious," a fan wrote.

"Oh to have a friend like rosé, she’s so supportive and kind hearted that’s why she’s so blessed.." another fan wrote.

"Solo stans are weird, they really think the girls hate each other. It's as if they're blind and deaf, when in reality those girls love each other so much and always talk about each other and their group as well," another fan added.

Others highlighted how much the BLACKPINK members supported and loved one another.

"My girl took a rest in korea but still shows support for her friends like?!?! Where can i get someone like her?! I hope she also recieved all the energy she gives," a fan said.

"THEY LOVE EACH OTHER SO MUCH," another fan emphasized.

"Rosé is the best, she always supports everyone," another fan added.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo's jam-packed schedule includes release of AMORTAGE, Prime Video drama, upcoming Asia fanmeet & more

Having previously showcased her talents as a member of BLACKPINK since their debut in 2016, Jisoo stepped into the solo spotlight with the release of AMORTAGE. This marked her second solo EP after releasing ME in March 2023 with the title track, Flowers.

The Earthquake music video features a compelling narrative, beginning with the BLACKPINK idol's receiving a message on her phone, only to have her phone taken away by The Tyrant famed actor Cha Seung-won. The ensuing dialogue delves into the tumultuous emotions of love, with the singer describing its impact as seismic, making her heart race.

AMORTAGE a portmanteau of "amor" (love) and "montage," signifies a collection of love-themed narratives. The mini-album comprises four tracks:

Earthquake Your Love Tears Hugs & Kisses

Jisoo co-wrote all the songs, collaborating with producers from her company, BLISSOO, and The Wavys. Pre-orders for the album commenced on February 3, 2025, accompanied by a series of teasers, including concept posters and a track spoiler video.

To celebrate the release, the BLACKPINK idol hosted a special fan event titled Soo in Love at CGV Cheongdam CineCity in Gangnam on February 14, 2025.

Simultaneously, she stars in Newtopia, a zombie apocalypse romance based on Han Sangwoon's novel Influenza. The series, directed by Yoon Sunghyun and written by Han Jinwon and Ji Hojin, premiered on February 7, 2025, at 8:00 pm KST.

Newtopia is available on Coupang Play in South Korea and Prime Video in over 240 regions. The plot follows conscripted soldier Lee Jae-yoon (Park Jeong-min) and his engineer girlfriend Kang Young-joo (Jisoo) as they strive to reunite amidst a zombie outbreak in Seoul. The drama consists of eight episodes, with new episodes released weekly.

Further endearing herself to fans, the Earthquake singer-songwriter announced her first solo Asia fan meet tour, Lights, Love, Action!

The tour will cover seven cities across Asia:

Manila

Bangkok

Tokyo

Macau

Taipei

Hong Kong

Hanoi

While specific dates and venues are yet to be disclosed, tickets will soon be available through the JISOO app.

Newtopia episode 4 will be aired on February 21, 2025, globally on Prime Video.

