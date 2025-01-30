“Never been so jealous of a Korean man” — Fans react as BLACKPINK’s Jisoo seemingly shares a snippet from her upcoming album AMORTAGE with DEX

In a recent episode of Dex's Fridge Interview, BLACKPINK's Jisoo delighted fans by sharing a snippet from her upcoming album, AMORTAGE, with host Dex. The episode, which aired on January 30, 2025, provided a glimpse into Jisoo's personal and professional life.

During the interview, Jisoo and Dex discovered several commonalities, including being born in the same year (1995) and sharing the same MBTI personality type (ISTP). She also revealed how BLACKPINKs' Jennie moved out of their dorm first, followed by Lisa, and then herself.

Jisoo added that when she moved into her new home, she had no furniture to take with her. She only ordered a duvet online so that she could sleep in it and hilariously told DEX that having no items in her new home helped her keep the house clean.

This connection led to a relaxed and engaging conversation, during which Jisoo offered Dex an exclusive listen to a snippet from her forthcoming album, AMORTAGE. Dex's reaction was one of genuine enthusiasm; he expressed his excitement for the album's release and praised Jisoo's musical direction.

Fans are eager to see how she will showcase her individuality and artistic growth in this solo endeavor. They took social media platforms by storm to express their anticipation and support. One fan commented,

"Never been so jealous of a Korean man."

A fan reacted to the BLACKPINK singer sharing her upcoming album snippet with DEX. (Image via X/@soolestials)

The episode also sparked discussions about the BLACKPINK star's musical evolution and the themes she might explore in AMORTAGE.

"The fact that everyone in the studio applauded after hearing a little of the song, I think we will hear the song of the year on February 14th!" a fan wrote.

"DEX really grabbed the opportunity to listen to it before us. I'm jealous. But thank you too.. look at his reaction. It already made him dance. It makes me excited more!" another fan added.

"He used the mc privilege. I am so jealous, he got to hear the song before us. JISOO DEX FRIDGE INTERVIEW," another fan stated.

Several fans hilariously highlighted feeling envious of DEX that he got to hear the song before them.

"Can’t believe they listened to it before me this is next level greed," a fan commented.

"My excitement level after this interview is insane, I just know she's gonna give some next level production," another fan wrote.

"Can't believe he's heard it before me," another fan said.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo's upcoming solo debut mini-album schedule and more details

BLACKPINK's Jisoo's upcoming solo mini-album, AMORTAGE, is scheduled for release on February 14, 2025. The album's title is a creative fusion of the French word "Amor," meaning love, and "Montage," suggesting a cinematic compilation—a "montage of love."

Leading up to the album's release, the BLACKPINK idol outlined a comprehensive promotional schedule to engage fans and build anticipation:

January 31, 2025 : Unveiling of the album's title poster

: Unveiling of the album's title poster February 1, 2025 : Release of the first album cover

: Release of the first album cover February 2, 2025 : Second album cover reveal

: Second album cover reveal February 3, 2025 : Commencement of pre-order sales

: Commencement of pre-order sales February 4, 2025 : Disclosure of the official tracklist

: Disclosure of the official tracklist February 5, 2025 : Release of the first concept poster

: Release of the first concept poster February 6, 2025 : Second concept poster release

: Second concept poster release February 7, 2025 : Third first concept poster release

: Third first concept poster release February 10, 2025 : Release of the third concept poster

: Release of the third concept poster February 12, 2025 : MV Teaser release

: MV Teaser release February 13, 2025 : MV poster release

: MV poster release February 14, 2025: Official release of AMORTAGE and its lead single's music video

In other news, the BLACKPINK idol's upcoming drama, Newtopia, on Disney+ on February 7, 2025.

