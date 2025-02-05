"Most thoughtful person ever!" — Fans react as Jisoo adds BLACKPINK anniversary date & member’s birthdays to her newly-launched app

On February 3, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jisoo launched her new eponymous app, JISOO, on Google Play Store and App Store. Fans noticed that the singer updated BLACKPINK's debut anniversary and the birthdays of all four members, underscoring the strong bond within the group.

BLACKPINK debuted on August 8, 2016, marking the beginning of a journey that would see them rise to global stardom. Alongside the group anniversary date, the app also prominently features Jennie's (Kim Jennie) birthday on January 16, Rosé's (Park Chaeyoung) birthday on February 11, and Lisa's (Lalisa Manoban) birthday on March 27.

The inclusion of these significant dates elicited enthusiastic responses from fans worldwide. Many flooded social media platforms to express their gratitude and excitement. One fan wrote:

"Jisoo has included blackpink members’ birthdays on her app’s calendar + their anniversary. Truly the best and most thoughtful person ever!!"

Fans of BLACKPINK, known as BLINKs, mentioned that the Flower singer is the "Blinkest Blink of all Blinks."

"Of course #jisoo put her family’s important dates in her calendar," a fan wrote.

"No one is a bigger blink than jisoo herself," another fan wrote.

"Jisoo is the Blinkest Blink of all Blinks," another fan remarked.

Others lauded the K-pop star's thoughtful gesture towards her group members.

"My family. Respect in the name of MOTHERSOO," a fan commented.

"It’s cute how jisoo added all the respective emojis of the pinks for their birthdays on her app including herself," another fan added.

"Never beating the biggest blink allegations," another fan wrote.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo upcoming album details and Asia fan meeting tour

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is set to drop her second solo mini-album, AMORTAGE, scheduled for release on February 14, 2025. The album will be the first official music release under her own label, BLISSOO. The artist established her independent label in February 2024 after departing from YG Entertainment in December 2023.

The tracklist is as follows:

Earthquake Your Love Tears Hugs & Kisses

These songs are described as "four fragments of love," each exploring different facets of the emotion.

The term "AMORTAGE" combines the Latin word for love, "amor," with the word "montage," signifying a collection of feelings and experiences related to love. All four songs of the album have been co-written by the BLACKPINK singer. Furthermore, she signed with Warner Records on January 25, 2025.

To celebrate the release of AMORTAGE, the BLACKPINK singer will host a special fan meeting event titled SOO IN LOVE on February 14 at CGV Cheongdam Cinecity in Gangnam, Seoul, with sessions at 6 pm and 8 pm KST.

Following this, she will embark on her first solo fan meeting tour, LIGHTS, LOVE, ACTION!, visiting seven major Asian cities in early 2025. This tour marks the singer's first solo venture since debuting with BLACKPINK in 2016.

The confirmed cities and dates for the tour are:

Manila, Philippines

Bangkok, Thailand

Tokyo, Japan

Macau

Taipei, Taiwan

Hong Kong

Hanoi, Vietnam

Pre-orders for the AMORTAGE album began on February 3, 2025, with various concept images and teasers released in the lead-up to the launch.

In other news, the BLACKPINK singer's upcoming K-drama, Newtopia, starring Park Jeong-min, will premiere on Disney+ on February 7, 2025. Her debut Korean film, The Prophet: Omniscient Reader, starring Lee Min-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Chae Soo-bin, and NANA, will be released in July 2025.

