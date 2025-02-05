"She definitely won the idgaf war" — Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jisoo reveals strangest & hilarious part of being a CEO

On February 4, 2025, during the YouTube talk show Salon Drip 2, BLACKPINK's Jisoo shared insights into her experiences as the CEO of her own agency, BLISSOO.

One particular anecdote that caught fans' attention involved a seemingly trivial request from an employee seeking permission to change their computer mouse. The K-pop star expressed her surprise, questioning whether such minor decisions required her approval.

“I need to know stuff like that too?,” she said.

For the uninitiated, following the conclusion of BLACKPINK's Born Pink World Tour in 2022-2023, the singer announced her departure from YG Entertainment to focus on solo activities. This led to the establishment of her label, BLISSOO, in February 2024.

Trending

During the talk show, she humorously recounted how she has to be involved in every aspect of the company. However, encountering decisions as minute as approving a new mouse purchase led her to reconsider the extent of her involvement in daily operations.

Fans reacted to the idol's story with a mix of amusement and admiration. Many found the anecdote relatable, highlighting that Jisoo isn't a CEO who would want to micromanage anything.

"She definitely won the idgaf war," one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Jisoo's candidness about her role as a CEO sparked discussions among fans about the complexities of leadership. Some fans joked that if they were employees at BLISSOO, they would come up with fake questions just to get a chance to speak to Jisoo.

"That employee is like me overthinking stuff," a fan wrote.

"Need her to do interviews more she’s actually so funny we don’t see it enough," another fan mentioned.

"I mean, I would also do the same. I would literally do anything just to talk to her, I would probably even ask or say something unhinged so that she will remember me as the employee who is very humorous," another fan added.

Others made lighthearted remarks, claiming Jisoo and the Salon Drip 2 host were having a "3 am drunk conversation."

"She and the interviewer are just having a 3am drunk conversation," a fan wrote.

"One thing about jisoo is that she’s too real, since day one," another fan remarked.

"She is everything every kpop fan want their “unbothered” “idgf king/queen” idols to be," another fan added.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo AMORTAGE album, tracklist, promotion schedule, and more

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is set to make her highly anticipated solo debut with the mini-album titled AMORTAGE, scheduled for release on February 14, 2025. This project marks her first solo endeavor since departing from YG Entertainment and establishing her own label, BLISSOO, in 2024.

The title AMORTAGE is a portmanteau of "Amor," the Latin word for love, and "montage," suggesting a compilation of love-related emotions and moments. Jisoo has described the album as a collection of "four fragments of love," each track exploring different facets of this universal emotion.

The mini-album comprises four tracks:

Earthquake Your Love Tears Hugs & Kisses

All songs were co-written by Jisoo in collaboration with Jordan Roman and other contributors, with production handled by Blissoo and The Wavys.

Leading up to the album's release, a series of promotional materials have been planned:

February 3 : Pre-orders for the album commenced

: Pre-orders for the album commenced February 4 : Title Poster

: Title Poster February 5-7 : Daily release of concept images

: Daily release of concept images February 10 : A special teaser providing a glimpse into one of the tracks

: A special teaser providing a glimpse into one of the tracks February 12 : MV Teaser of Earthquake from AMORTAGE

: MV Teaser of Earthquake from AMORTAGE February 13 : Release of the music video poster

: Release of the music video poster February 14: Album launch and special event

The album will be available in various formats, including CD, Kit, NFC, digital download, and streaming, catering to a wide range of listeners.

To further engage with fans, the BLACKPINK idol announced the Lights, Love, Action! fan meet tour, which will span seven cities across Asia. She will fly to cities like Hanoi, Bangkok, Taipei, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Manila, and Macau.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback