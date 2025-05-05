Doja Cat recently released one of her unpublished songs, Crack, for her fans to download for free from her website for 24 hours. This came after the singer first teased her fans with the news by tweeting, "crack the code," on May 1, 2025.

Ad

On May 4, she took to her X account to reveal that she wanted to heed her audience's wishes by releasing the song for those who asked, adding that Crack was not part of her impending project, Vie.

"It’s not the lead i’m just giving it to the people who asked for it," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The news of Doja Cat releasing Crack as a free digital download was met with praise from her fans. One user compared her gesture to Taylor Swift's, who had previously received flak for selling multiple variants of her 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department, with the only difference being a new bonus track.

"Taylor would be charging $3.99 for it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some netizens praised Doja Cat for releasing the song as a digital download, dubbing the move "so 2007."

"Bye this is so 2007 I love it," one user posted.

"I love an mp3. You’ve got yourself a new fan @DojaCat," someone else commented.

Others praised the song, adding that it sounded better in full quality.

"WAIT ITS SO GOOD IM LOSING MY MINDDBIDNDHCISNDNKFKSNDNFKKD," one person tweeted.

Ad

"It’s a hit i love her LMFAO she doesn’t miss," another person added.

"IT SOUNDS SO GOOD IN FULL QUALITY AHHHH," one fan said.

However, several netizens requested that she release Crack on streaming services like Spotify.

"We will be downloading, she better put this on streaming!" one fan exclaimed.

"SHE NEEDS TO PUT IT ON SPOTIFYYY," another fan added.

Ad

"I NEED IT ON APPLE MUSIC @DojaCat," someone else commented.

This came just days after Doja Cat penned an X post on May 1, asking fans and critics to stop judging a song's quality by its streaming numbers.

Doja Cat teased the tracklist for Vie

Doja Cat is currently working on her next LP, titled Vie. The upcoming album will follow her 2023 LP, Scarlet, and its deluxe version, Scarlet 2 CLAUDE. On April 13, the singer took to X to unveil the tracklist for Vie, including the names of all 16 tracks. In the caption, she warned fans not to ask her about Crack, implying that the song will not be a part of her upcoming album.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This came after Doja Cat had previously teased the tracklist for Vie in November 2023, when she posted and deleted the 13-song tracklist. According to Billboard, the newly unveiled tracklist shared similarities with the November one. However, the November tracklist had included Crack, which was missing in the new list.

The singer also shared a 30-second snippet of Jealous Type, a song from Vie, on Instagram Live at the time.

“Boy, let me know if this is careless / I could be torn between two roads that I just can’t decide / Which one is leading me to hell or paradise? He loves me / But he can’t hold this above me / When my eyes are green I’m ugly / You’re vain and hip to rushing,” Doja Cat sings in Jealous Type.

Ad

The singer had previously previewed snippets from Acts of Service and Lipstain in March.

In other news, Doja Cat will lend her vocals for the star-studded soundtrack of the upcoming F1 movie, starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris. The singer teamed up with Don Toliver on the track Lose My Mind, which was officially released on April 30 with an accompanying music video.

Lose My Mind is part of the 17-song tracklist, which also includes artists like Ed Sheeran, Tate McRae, and Raye.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More