"She keeps teasing us": Internet reacts as Doja Cat releases snippet of upcoming song Jealous Type with lyrics

Doja Cat shared a part of the lyrics of her upcoming song Jealous Type, the 7th track in her upcoming album called Vie. On Sunday, April 13, 2025, a fan reshared a clip of the singer's Instagram Live video previewing the track and asked if she could share the lyrics of the snippet in the video, which she did. Sharing part of the lyrics, she wrote:

"Boy Let me know if this is careless / I could be torn between two roads that I just can't decide / Which one is leading me to hell or paradise / I can't hurt you, sure, but I'm the jealous type / He loves me / But he can't hold this above me / When my eyes are green I'm ugly / You're vain and hip to rushing."

Doja Cat's preview of Jealous Type and the song lyrics earned various comments from fans on social media, who couldn't wait for her to release the song and the entire album. One fan commented that the singer has been teasing her fans with snippets of her new music.

"She keeps teasing us bro," an X user commented.

More fans shared their excitement about the upcoming Jealous Type release, with one fan saying that it's going to be a hit song. Another one predicted that the track would be part of "something legendary" Doja Cat is doing.

"HIT. SONG MATERIAL," a user on X said.

"Instant chills. She's cooking up something legendary again," another user on X commented.

"That sounds exciting. Doja Cat always brings such unique vibes to her music," an X user added.

Some more fans shared their excitement for Vie's release, with one fan eager for the singer to announce when the album's release date will be.

"This SERVE. Guys I'm excited to Vie likkkkeeeee," a user on X said.

"Can she announce the album date already I'm so tired... she keeps on edging us with these snippets," an X user commented.

Doja Cat releases the tracklist for her upcoming album, Vie

Doja Cat shared a snippet of her next studio album, Vie, as she shared a screenshot of the tracklist on X on Sunday, April 13, 2025. The screenshot featured 16 unreleased songs, some of which she had previously teased. Here's the complete tracklist for Vie that the singer shared on X:

TURN THE LIGHTS ON SLIDE ONE MORE TIME Make It Up LIPSTAIN KINK JEALOUS TYPE I LIKE YOU HAPPY GORGEOUS COUPLES THERAPY COME BACK CARDS AMEN ALL MINE ACTS OF SERVICE

The tracklist snipper came after the singer shared thirteen unreleased song titles in November 2024. Some of the previously released titles made it into the Vie tracklist, including CARDS, Make It Up, TURN THE LIGHTS ON, and ACTS OF SERVICE.

The titles she teased last year that either didn't make the cut or were modified include Break My Heart, Take Me Dancing, Anything, Make It Up, Slow Burn, Wood Holly, Ain't News, Appreciation, and Did I Lie. Her previously teased Crack is also not in the updated tracklist, which she acknowledged in the caption, writing, "Don't ask me where Crack is rn."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Doja Cat's new song and upcoming album, Vie.

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More