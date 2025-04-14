"She keeps teasing us": Internet reacts as Doja Cat releases snippet of upcoming song Jealous Type with lyrics

Doja Cat shared a part of the lyrics of her upcoming song Jealous Type, the 7th track in her upcoming album called Vie. On Sunday, April 13, 2025, a fan reshared a clip of the singer's Instagram Live video previewing the track and asked if she could share the lyrics of the snippet in the video, which she did. Sharing part of the lyrics, she wrote:
"Boy Let me know if this is careless / I could be torn between two roads that I just can't decide / Which one is leading me to hell or paradise / I can't hurt you, sure, but I'm the jealous type / He loves me / But he can't hold this above me / When my eyes are green I'm ugly / You're vain and hip to rushing."
Doja Cat's preview of Jealous Type and the song lyrics earned various comments from fans on social media, who couldn't wait for her to release the song and the entire album. One fan commented that the singer has been teasing her fans with snippets of her new music.
"She keeps teasing us bro," an X user commented.
More fans shared their excitement about the upcoming Jealous Type release, with one fan saying that it's going to be a hit song. Another one predicted that the track would be part of "something legendary" Doja Cat is doing.
"HIT. SONG MATERIAL," a user on X said.
"Instant chills. She's cooking up something legendary again," another user on X commented.
"That sounds exciting. Doja Cat always brings such unique vibes to her music," an X user added.
Some more fans shared their excitement for Vie's release, with one fan eager for the singer to announce when the album's release date will be.
"This SERVE. Guys I'm excited to Vie likkkkeeeee," a user on X said.
"Can she announce the album date already I'm so tired... she keeps on edging us with these snippets," an X user commented.
Doja Cat releases the tracklist for her upcoming album, Vie
Doja Cat shared a snippet of her next studio album, Vie, as she shared a screenshot of the tracklist on X on Sunday, April 13, 2025. The screenshot featured 16 unreleased songs, some of which she had previously teased. Here's the complete tracklist for Vie that the singer shared on X:
- TURN THE LIGHTS ON
- SLIDE
- ONE MORE TIME
- Make It Up
- LIPSTAIN
- KINK
- JEALOUS TYPE
- I LIKE YOU
- HAPPY
- GORGEOUS
- COUPLES THERAPY
- COME BACK
- CARDS
- AMEN
- ALL MINE
- ACTS OF SERVICE
The tracklist snipper came after the singer shared thirteen unreleased song titles in November 2024. Some of the previously released titles made it into the Vie tracklist, including CARDS, Make It Up, TURN THE LIGHTS ON, and ACTS OF SERVICE.
The titles she teased last year that either didn't make the cut or were modified include Break My Heart, Take Me Dancing, Anything, Make It Up, Slow Burn, Wood Holly, Ain't News, Appreciation, and Did I Lie. Her previously teased Crack is also not in the updated tracklist, which she acknowledged in the caption, writing, "Don't ask me where Crack is rn."
Stay tuned for more news and updates on Doja Cat's new song and upcoming album, Vie.