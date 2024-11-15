6 Best Doja Cat lyrics that dominated social media trends

Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, professionally known as Doja Cat, is a multihyphenate entertainer who is popular for her songwriting, rapping, singing, and record production skills. The singer achieved viral success through her hit song Mooo!

Over the years her song lyrics have dominated TikTok and other social media platforms and have spawned several choreographed dance moves and transition videos.

Her catchy pop song, Say So, made an impressive climb to the peak of the Billboard Hot 100 chart due to its popularity on the video-sharing platform, TikTok. This article explores other song lyrics of the California-born artist that have gone viral on social media.

Doja Cat lyrics that went viral on social media

1) I feel like f**kin’ somethin’ / But we could be corny, f**k it / Sugar, I ain’t no dummy, dummy / I likе to say, ‘What if?’ But if...

The above lines from Doja Cat’s April 2021 song featuring SZA, Kiss Me More, achieved viral status on the video-sharing platform, TikTok resulting in viral dance challenges, remixes, and over 1.5 million videos made using the sound.

The song marked Doja’s first collaboration with Snooze hitmaker, SZA, and served as the introduction to the former’s third studio album, Planet Her. The song peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

2) That’s my best friend, she a real bad b**ch / Got her own money, she don’t need no n**’ / On the dance floor, she had two, three drinks / Now she twerkin’, she throw it out and come back in.

Best Friend by Saweetie and Doja Cat has been certified platinum due to its catchy lyrics and upbeat sound. The December 2020 song was promoted through collaborations on Instagram Reels with stars like Paris Hilton.

Fans jumped on the trend with choreographed dance steps and remixes. The female empowerment anthem resonated with listeners across different social media platforms and inspired over 2.1 million videos on TikTok alone.

3) Look at me, look at me, you lookin’? / My taste good, but I just had to redirect my cookin’

The lines from Doja’s June 2023 hit, Attention, birthed a transition trend on TikTok and other social media platforms that saw the track rise to number 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In the song, Doja Cat addresses criticisms regarding the change in her appearance. The sound has been used over 500 thousand times on TikTok. The trend, which involved social media users posting glow-up versions of themselves, aligned with the song’s themes of rebirth and new identity.

4) Didn’t even notice / No punches left to roll with / You got to keep me focused / You want it? Say so

Say So, was released in November 2019 from Doja Cat's sophomore album, Hot Pink. Following a viral dance TikTok post from @yodelinghaley, the pop-infused track gained momentum on the charts.

Doja Cat released a music video in February 2020, referencing the viral dance moves and a cameo from the creator. On May 1, 2020, Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj released a remixed version of the song, which peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

5) I’m a b**ch, I’m a boss / I’m a b**ch and a boss, I’ma shine like gloss

Another female empowerment anthem, Boss B**ch was released in January 2020 as a soundtrack of the Superhero movie Birds of Prey. The lyrics above inspired many viral moments on the Internet.

It was used for a lip sync battle on RuPaul’s Drag Race and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used the lyrics to make a political statement outside of the US Capitol in July 2020. According to The Hill’s report of July 22, 2024, Alexandria’s clip was shared on social media and racked up 3.5 million views on Twitter alone in just 24 hours.

6) B**ch, I said what I said / I’d rather be famous instead / I let all that get to my head / I don’t care, I paint the town red

Doja Cat took on a new persona in late 2022 which culminated in the release of her fourth studio album, Scarlet, in September 2023. The rapper released Paint The Town Red as part of the album.

The song which samples Dionne Warwick’s Walk on By, was criticized for its visuals which some thought to contain disturbing imagery. Notwithstanding, the lyrics went viral on TikTok with a 15-second Hip-Hop dance routine created for the sound.

Other Doja Cat songs that have had their lyrics go viral on social media include Tia Tamera, Get Into It (Yuh) and Woman.

