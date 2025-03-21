"This about to replace Nokia" — Internet divided over Jack Harlow and Doja Cat's "Just Us" music video

The internet is buzzing with mixed reactions following the release of Jack Harlow and Doja Cat's latest music video, Just Us.

On March 21, 2025, following the release of Just Us, a collaborative work between American rappers Jackman Thomas Harlow and Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, the netizen on X poured in with a sparked wave of discourse across social media.

As a result, many users on X indicated the track, Just Us, is going to replace Drake's Nokia from the album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U released February 14, 2025, a collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR —

"this about to replace Nokia 🤣🤣," one commented.

Moreover, some users on X suggested that they liked the vibe of the beat selection for the song Just Us, while some noted that they found the chemistry between the two artists cute —

"I like the vibe from him lately the beat selection sounds a lot like the tempos uk rappers use and I love the beats they choose over there," a user on X commented.

"that was cute, i like it," another commented.

"I enjoy Jack's old music but it's very clear the label turned him strictly pop so he can pump out commercial stuff like this. This song will only sell because of Doja," a third wrote.

However, some users on X have expressed dissatisfaction with the song, describing it as "terrible," while others noted that it is not a track they would listen to on repeat —

"why nobody making songs that n*ggas can listen to anymore 😭," another netizen wrote on X.

"the way they refuse to miss 😭🔥🔥🔥," one more user wrote.

As of now, neither Doja Cat nor Jack Harlow has reflected on the comments online.

Just Us music video by Jack Harlow and Doja Cat is out now:

Doja Cat (Image via Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

On Friday, March 21, 2025, a collaborative music video by Jack Harlow and Doja Cat was released, taking the internet by storm.

The roughly three-minute video was released on an American rapper's YouTube channel, Jack Harlow, and in four hours, it has over one hundred seventy thousand views.

The music video opens with Jack Harlow seated in a restaurant, wearing a black crewneck sweater. In the following scene, Doja Cat appears in the same restaurant, enjoying a meal and drinks with her friends, while Jack Harlow watches her and raps. The verse can be read as —

"I wish it was just in this b*tch / But they can't trust us in this b*tch / Cus I'm trying to buss nuts in this huh / Let's keep it on the hush hush in this b*tch / I told her she so pretty / And she just blushed in this b*tch / She clutch clutching my huh / I'm adjusting my huh / She husky like mush mush in this b*tch / You must be nuts rushin this," Harlow rapped.

Doja Cat wore a mid-length sparkling red body-hugging suit with matching high platform heels and a dangling earring to complete her look. The Californian artist also started rap after roughly a minute into the song. Doja started —

"Two hands in my fro / Staring into my soul / Leg up on that chair / Hand on that arm / Tongue in that throat / I don't play with my pen," Doja Cat rapped.

The music video also featured cameos from prominent figures in the music industry, who were seen seated on barstools and included in an explicit shot. The artists were PinkPantheress, Matt Damon, John Mayer, DJ Drama, and more.

Jami Taylor Arceo produced the music video for Just Us, and After The Studio is the creative director. The song was also released under the Atlantic Records Label and directed by Neal Farmer.

Neither of the artists has commented on the music video release yet.

