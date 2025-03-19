"Where the lip reading lady from tiktok" — Internet reacts as Doja Cat and Jack Harlow spotted together in Los Angeles

Rapper Doja Cat and Jack Harlow were spotted together in Los Angeles on March 18. As reported by Cosmopolitan on March 19, they are supposedly working on a new song.

Five days after Jack shared a sneak peek of an unreleased song on TikTok on March 14, a photo of the two went viral. As per the same outlet, he lip-syncs in the video while sitting on a white sectional couch, with the song—titled Just Us and rumored to feature Doja—playing in the background. He raps:

“I wish it was just us in this b***h / but they can’t trust us in this b***h / ‘Cause I’m trying to bust n*ts in this, uh.. Let’s keep it on the hush hush in this b***h / I told her she’s so pretty, and she just blushed in this b***h / She clutch clutchin’ my huh / I’m adjusting my huh.”

This isn’t the first time Doja Cat and Jack have been seen together. In an interview with Jack Harlow for Present Space on September 13, 2024, the rapper stated that she needed to cleanse her social media. Notably, previous rumors suggested that Doja Cat was dating Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn. However, neither of them has confirmed or denied these claims.

Meanwhile, after the recent picture of the rapper and Harlow went viral, netizens flooded @PopCrave’s X post. One user joked:

“Where the lip reading lady from tiktok when you need her,” wrote one user.

Some netizens speculated that they might be dating, while another one asked if they met in a random kitchen, as they seemed to be standing in a kitchen.

“I just know it’s big,” said another user.

“They could be dating possibly,” commented another user.

“Did they meet in some random kitchen? Is this a new thing?” asked one user.

Others also reacted similarly, as one said that they would make a good couple, while another one said that they need to be cast in something else.

“They’d make a good couple ngl,” wrote one X user.

“Doja and Jack should be cast in something, they’d make a cute on-screen couple,” wrote another user.

“I believe they are doing a music video together, I may be wrong,” another person said.

Doja Cat is rumored to feature on Jack Harlow's single

As per Cosmopolitan, although Jack's teaser did not feature Doja Cat's vocals, netizens speculate that the two may be planning a collaboration since they were seen hanging out in Los Angeles a few days later, on March 18.

Additionally, as reported by Complex on March 19, Doja would be featured on the single and share Jack's video on X. The First Class rapper first expressed his desire to collaborate with Doja at Variety's Hitmakers luncheon in 2021, during an interview with Marc Malkin, the magazine's senior culture and events editor.

During the interview, Jack stated:

“We’d make a No. 1 together. Doja, I know you know. Come on,” Jack said during the interview.

This wasn’t the first time Jack came face to face with Doja Cat. During the same Present Space interview in September 2024, Doja Cat opened up about her 2023 album, Scarlet.

As per Billboard's September 13, 2024 report, the rapper explained the significance of channeling her own rage in her creative process. In the discussion, she stated:

"Scarlet is a very, to put it simply, quite an angry project."

She added:

“I think the point of that album was to showcase anger and how it processes through my mind, but also it’s about coming to your own defense and love.."

Doja Cat further continued:

“It’s sort of my ‘Why I oughta!’ moment of squaring up with everyone and defending myself, telling myself that I’m here for me, and not just for everybody else’s enjoyment.”

It remains to be seen whether Doja Cat will be featured in Jack Harlow's forthcoming single.

