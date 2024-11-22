Jack Harlow drops new song 'Hello Miss Johnson' : A Review 

After dropping teasers earlier this week, Jack Harlow delivered his first solo record for the year titled Hello Miss Johnson.

The song was delivered to all streaming platforms on November 21, 2024, via Generation Now and Atlantic Recording Corporation. Jack's Hello Miss Johnson was distributed alongside an official music video, directed by Shadrinsky, anduploaded to the rapper's YouTube Channel.

The music video follows Jack attempting to impress and serenade his girlfriend's mother, going over the top with gifts, boxes of pizza, and even a full-scale ice statue. The video interestingly captures Harlow rapping into a Ring security camera, supported by quirky camera footage of the neighborhood.

Jack Harlow's Hello Miss Johnson officially follows up on chart-topping single Lovin On Me. The 2023 record generated millions of reposts across social media platforms, resulting in the track spending over six weeks at the top of Billboard Hot 100.

Bar-For-Bar: Breaking down Jack Harlow's latest single 'Hello Miss Johnson'

Jack Harlow teams up with producers Aksel Arvid and Clay Harlow, to assist in composing the upbeat funky instrumental complementing the rapper's charismatic lyricism and delivery.

The scenes depicted in the music video match Harlow's playful energy, with him attempting to win over "Miss Johnson". Notable themes explored in Hello Miss Johnson include:

Love

Relationships

Family

Faithfulness

Lifestyle

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader discretion is advised.

(Verse 1)

"Other girls? F--k them / I'd rather touch myself to you than f--k them / Only confide in you, I can't trust them / Because I'm fine with you, over here lyin' with you, I wanna"

Jack Harlow opens on Hello Miss Johnson seemingly speaking to his girlfriend, explaining the love and trust he developed for her in their relationship. He furthers this point by comparing her to "other girls" citing how he could never confide in them.

A screenshot from the official music video for Jack Harlow's new single 'Hello Miss Johnson' (Image via YouTube/@JackHarlow)

"Show you off to the city I'm from / And ride 'round with you, fine dine with you / I think about you all the damn time, for real / You tell me, "That's just game," I ain't lyin', it's true"

Jack shares his intention to "show her off" to friends and family in Louisville, Kentucky, as he shrugs off claims that he's only playing a game with their relationship.

"I never seem to get a sufficient amount of you / Sometimes I think to you I might as well be Mountain Dew / Bad for ya, I'm crazy about you, I'm mad for ya / 'Bout to dial your mom's home number and ask for ya, like"

He ends the verse by citing how although they spend significant time together, he can never seem to get enough of her.

He compares his infatuation to being addicted to sugar, while referencing Mountain Dew, before claiming that he's crazy about their relationship and is willing to call her mother, "Miss Johnson," to ask for her blessings.

(Chorus)

A screenshot from the official music video for Jack Harlow's new single 'Hello Miss Johnson' (Image via YouTube/@JackHarlow)

"Hello, Miss Johnson, you know why I'm callin' / You know I've been fallin', fallin' for your daughter / I think about her often, correct mе if I'm wrong, but / Was it you that gave the eyеs to her I be lost in? Thought so"

Jack Harlow introduces the record's catchy hook, where he's seemingly addressing Miss Johnson about his relationship with her daughter.

He attempts to win her over by explaining how much he cares for this relationship before praising Miss Johnson's physical appearance when mentioning a striking similarity between both women.

A screenshot from the official music video for Jack Harlow's new single 'Hello Miss Johnson' (Image via YouTube/@JackHarlow)

"Tell her I said hello if you can, and also / That I can't wait to see her again, and also / Tell her call me when she get a chance / 'Cause I got so much to say, and I appreciate you, ma'am"

As suggested at the end of his first verse, Harlow's message seems to have been delivered over a call to the Johnson household, with him asking Miss Johnson to tell her daughter how much he loves and cares for her.

In the music video, Harlow lists out several romantic requests, speaking directly into the doorbell camera, before thanking Miss Johnson for listening to him.

(Verse 2)

A screenshot from the official music video for Jack Harlow's new single 'Hello Miss Johnson' (Image via YouTube/@JackHarlow)

"We could go Monaco, take you out on a boat / Say goodbye to Domino's, let's get you some pasta / You don't need no doctor to help you with your posture / You walkin' 'round head high, that's why I said hi"

After a short Post-Chorus, Jack Harlow draws listeners into the second verse of Hello Miss Johnson, as highlights his intention to give his partner a fulfilling life.

From flying to Monaco to fine dining, the first bar suggests why Jack loves his girlfriend more because of her personality rather than her physical appearance.

"That's why I came up to you pokin' my chest out / Pressed out, tryna make you mine for the sake of humankind / How'd you get so wise? Must have taken you some time / I can't help but wonder what your parents make of you and I / Let's go to Nice / And give your sister a niece"

Jack's confident approach toward this new-found love seemingly stems from his partner's maturity.

He suggests a sense of fascination toward her intelligence before switching to a more somber tone, reflecting on what his girlfriend's parents think of this relationship and whether they approve of him dating their daughter.

A screenshot from the official music video for Jack Harlow's new single 'Hello Miss Johnson' (Image via YouTube/@JackHarlow)

"I'm tryna make the population increase / I'm tryna see you indec' 'fore we head back East / Your mom called askin' when you plan to be home / It's been a week or so, longer than you said you'd be gone / You say you love her, then you ask her what the family's on / Before you hang up on her, hand me the phone so I can say"

Harlow ends his verse with playful, slightly provocative, lyricism that implies his desire for intimacy. He humorously explains wishing to increase the planet's "population" before citing that his partner's mother had called asking about her whereabouts.

Harlow continues by describing the conversation between his girlfriend and her mother, before ending the verse by requesting to speak to Miss Johnson himself. The song's hook plays one more time before Hello Miss Johnson closes out.

Jack Harlow's Hello Miss Johnson is an interesting record, filled with witty bars and fueled by the rapper's charisma. The song's narrative is playful, matched with its immersive music video making the themes explored highly relatable.

