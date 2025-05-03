  • home icon
  • “A queen who listens”- Netizens react as Doja Cat reveals her new track ‘Crack’ is being released due to fan requests and will not be part of ‘VIE’

By Anila Ghufran
Modified May 03, 2025 18:21 GMT
Music photos from day three at Coachella Music Festival - Source: Getty
From fan requests to Spotify: Doja Cat’s Crack drops as standalone single(Image via Getty)

Doja Cat announced the standalone release of her song Crack, directly responding to fan demand. However, the official date of release has not been announced yet. The track, teased earlier via social media, will not appear on her upcoming album VIE, sparking reactions from fans.

In a May 3, 2025, post on X (formerly Twitter), Doja Cat confirmed the release.

“It’s not the lead, I’m just giving it to the people who asked for it,” she tweeted.

Pop Base on X posted the news announcement, and netizens flooded the replies, voicing their opinion on the matter.

Fans praised the decision of the singer, with one tweeting:

"We love a queen who listens and stays true to her word."
"More artists should do this, I love how she gives the fans what they want," tweeted one user.
"Generous queen," stated another.
"Doja really said ‘fine, take the crack’ and walked off. Iconic behavior," said one user.
"When the fans want chaos, Doja delivers no album rules, just vibes," exclaimed another user.

Meanwhile, some netizens speculated that it would be added to the album eventually.

"I hope she's not puting in on the album once that song became a hit..." tweeted one user.
"I'm 100% sure if it succeeds she will later add it to the album lmao" expressed one user.

However, Doja clarified in her replies, stating that Crack is not related to the album in any manner.

"No relation to the album whatsoever," she tweeted.
This announcement follows a pattern of Doja Cat's engagement with audiences through platforms like TikTok.

Doja Cat's fan-driven release strategy and album context

Doja Cat’s decision to release Crack separately from VIE follows her history of deluxe editions and viral singles, such as 2020’s Say So, which gained traction on TikTok. Fans have noted parallels to her 2019 single Juicy, which was initially released outside an album cycle before appearing on Hot Pink.

The Crack announcement follows speculation after a deleted 2024 tracklist included the song. Doja Cat’s team has not confirmed whether Crack will later be added to VIE, however, fans are speculating that it could mirror the trajectory of her hit song, Juicy.

The singer’s release of Crack outside of her upcoming album VIE differs from the typical industry practice of cohesive album rollouts. Similar instances have occurred previously, with Beyoncé’s Renaissance bonus tracks and Taylor Swift’s surprise drops.

In April 2025, Doja Cat revealed a 16-track list for her upcoming album, VIE. The list includes songs like "Turn Lights On," "Slide," "One More Time," "Lipstain," "Kink," "Jealous Type," "I Like You," "Happy," "Gorgeous," "Couples Therapy," "Come Back," "Cards," "Amen," "All Mine," and "Acts of Service." The album, first hinted at in a November 2024 Billboard article, is still in progress.

Edited by Sriparna Barui
