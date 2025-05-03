"That deadbeat BD is my biggest hater": Mother of Kodak Black's children calls out rapper in eye-opening post

Real estate agent and entrepreneur Maranda Johnson recently criticized Kodak Black on social media, alleging that the rapper was her biggest hater. She further said that Black reportedly sent men to throw acid on her face. According to the Blast magazine, Maranda is the mother of Kodak’s daughter Queen Yuri and a son named Prince.

A glimpse of Maranda’s Instagram Story was obtained by The Shade Room on May 3, 2025, and was shared on the same platform. Notably, Johnson started by writing:

“That dead beat bd is my BIGGEST HATER! You so mad I’m elevating to the point you don’t even wanna do sh*t for your kids! I’ve been doing everything physically and financially for a year plus BY MYSELF.”

Maranda Johnson also alleged that Kodak Black had been reportedly humiliating her on certain occasions, as she referred to the same by saying that she would not stay in his control anymore. Maranda wrote that although Kodak had planned everything perfectly, Black chose the wrong person to execute it.

Apart from this, Maranda claimed that the 27-year-old was doing everything he could to create more problems for her. Johnson ended by saying:

“Stop tryna figure out where I stay. I DON’T TRUST YOU ESPECIALLY AFTER YOU SENT N**AS TO MY HOSTING TO THROW ACID IN MY FACE. IM SCARED OF YOU. Keep poking the bear ima expose yo goofy a**!!! Leave me TF ALONE WE IS DEAD HOME.”

While Maranda’s Story is trending everywhere, Kodak has yet to share a response to Johnson.

Kodak Black and Maranda Johnson: Relationship and other details explained

A report by Coming Soon in January this year claimed that Kodak and Maranda’s relationship had gone through many issues over the years. The outlet claimed that the duo reportedly met back in 2017. However, they never made the relationship official through any platform.

Kodak Black tied the knot with Jammiah Maya Broomfield before being in a relationship with Maranda, even sharing a child with her, as per Distractify.

The relationship between Kodak and Johnson grabbed a lot of attention in February 2025 after a report by TMZ claimed that the latter reportedly approached the court to get a better payment for child support. The news was also confirmed by Kodak Black’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, while speaking to TMZ.

The Blast magazine stated that the situation emerged out of a dispute that happened at a birthday party for one of his kids the previous month, where the mothers of two of his children reportedly fought with each other.

As per the outlet, Johnson allegedly started the fight, which led to an argument, and the law enforcement officers had to be called to control the situation. The police officers also questioned those who were present at the birthday party, and most of them reportedly claimed that they were injured. On the other hand, Kodak Black was not present at the time when the dispute happened.

Also known as Bill Kahan Kapri, the rapper has yet to announce a new album, and his last project was When I Was Dead, which was released in 2023. The album reached the 74th spot on the US Billboard 200.

