What happened with Lupita from TikTok? Controversy surrounding rising musician's baby being taken away explored

Earlier this week, a claim circulated online that aspiring Mexican musician and TikTok influencer Lupita lost custody of her newborn daughter, Karely Yamileth. According to Distractify on May 1, the baby was taken away from her mother due to alleged child neglect.

The child, who was born in mid-April 2025, had to be hospitalized due to an emergency on April 28, and is currently being treated for dehydration, convulsions, and meningitis. Medical tests and brain assessment are also being undertaken, as per The Pinnacle Gazette on May 1.

Meanwhile, officials associated with DIF Capullos (the child welfare agency in Mexico) determined that the newborn was not safe in her mother’s custody and was seemingly experiencing parental neglect.

Reportedly, the custody issue is a result of alleged substance abuse, as per Distractify. In the wake of the controversy, Lupita told Televisa press during an April 29 interview that the allegations were “lies” and she wished to be reunited with her daughter.

A netizen shares their views on the controversy. (Image via X/@ValentinaG35646)

More about the controversy surrounding Lupita

Lupita, whose real name is Guadalupe Villalobos, is an up-and-coming musician from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. She is also a popular figure on TikTok.

In early September 2024, she announced her pregnancy during a livestream with fellow TikToker, partner, and father of her then-unborn kid, Ricardo Medellín, aka El Reportero de Barrio. Since then, she had been flaunting her baby bump, until her daughter was born in mid-April this year.

Last month, she even shared pictures and videos with her baby girl at her home, including one where she introduced her newborn to her close friend, Karely Ruiz, who is also a new mother.

However, on Thursday, reports began surfacing that Lupita’s baby was taken away from her due to alleged child neglect due to drug use, raising concerns about the baby’s safety.

Mariana Rodríguez, DIF Capullos President and wife of Nuevo León's Governor, Samuel García, also highlighted the suspicion of negligence, further fuelling online speculations and media attention. The matter is currently under investigation.

The Pinnacle Gazette reported that the baby was admitted in critical condition at Hospital Materno Infantil in Monterrey. Reportedly, her kidneys were underdeveloped at birth, and the condition worsened when her parents allegedly fed her things other than breast milk.

As per Distractify, Lupita lost custody in late April, but it remains unclear who has current custody. During an April 29 conversation with Televisa press, she mentioned it made her “sad” to see her daughter “like that.”

Her Spanish statement, which has been translated into English by Distractify, further addressed the child neglect rumor. It was also uploaded to her Instagram.

"This is a lie, because I love her very much, I respect her. She's my daughter. I change her, I bathe her," Lupita stated.

She also shared that she was recovering from a C-section and wished to have her daughter back. Meanwhile, the baby’s father shared a statement during a live broadcast from outside the hospital on April 29, conducted by Lupita’s manager, James Flores.

The father shared that the newborn suffered multiple convulsions and was at risk of brain damage. He also denied parental negligence and sought prayers for his family. As per The Pinnacle Gazette, Ricardo stated,

“We were so happy, I wouldn't wish this on anyone."

Notably, James Flores told the media that both Lupita and Medellin have remained by their daughter’s side in the hospital and were considering seeking legal counsel to address their grievances against the hospital, as reported by Univision on April 30.

Guadalupe Villalobos gained attention in 2023, at the age of 22, after her video with YouTuber Adrián Marcelo went viral. Following this, she set up her TikTok profile and became popular overnight.

