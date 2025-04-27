"We love you Floski" — Fans congratulate Flo Milli after rapper shares photo of her newborn baby boy

On Friday, April 25, Flo Milli (born Tamia Monique Carter) shared a photo of her newborn baby, sparking an outpouring of congratulatory messages from her fans on social media. The Alabama rapper referred to her baby boy as the "internet nephew" to her followers, writing:

"& yall bett not play bout yall internet nephew"

According to a report by Vibe, Flo revealed during the baby shower that the father of her newborn son is rapper G6reddot. The 25-year-old rapper first hinted at her pregnancy in November last year. Taking to X, she wrote:

"Flo mommy sh*t"

Fast forward to April 24, 2025, when she posted a photo of a hospital bed on Instagram, seemingly confirming that she had gone into labor. Milli received support from her fans as well as from fellow celebrities like Latto, J.I.D., Wale, and others.

Several fans took to social media platforms to congratulate the rapper and react to the surfaced images. Among them, X user @iamtheeitgirl wrote:

"I wish nothing but health to her baby. we love you floski, can’t wait for the post baby rap"

"Blessings on blessings for Flo and her little king," wrote another.

"So cute! Congrats to Flo Milli, her baby boy is already a star," commented a netizen on X.

"The little wrinkles omg he’s so adorable," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, some netizens focused on their horoscopes.

"So FLO MILLI is a Capricorn herself, while her newly born first baby is going to be a TAURUS!! Their bonding is going to be amazing, grounded & nurturing between Mother & a Child. beautiful," wrote an netizen.

"Wait Im the internet nephew Congrats masi ji," quipped another.

"Flo Milli just entered her mom era and already dropped the hardest warning—respect the internet nephew or else," penned a fan.

Fans also commented on Milli's Instagram caption and the child's father.

"I don’t understand a single word from that quote," wrote a user.

"Hopefully the dad stays present," opined another.

"Protecting him at all costs," inferred another user on X.

Exploring Flo Milli's career in brief

Freaknik SXSW Showcase At Stubbs - Source: Getty

Flo Milli's rise to prominence came with her 2018 single Beef FloMix. The track, featuring Playboi Carti, became the lead single for her debut mixtape, Ho, Why Is You Here? The sequel to Beef FloMix, In the Party, was also certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

On July 24, 2020, Milli released her debut mixtape via RCA Records and '94 Sounds. The album peaked at number 78 on the Billboard 200 and was included in Rolling Stone's list of the 200 Greatest Hip-Hop Albums of All Time.

Two years later, Milli dropped her debut studio album, You Still Here, Ho? While it didn't achieve major chart success, the album was met with rave reviews from critics and produced the hit single Conceited.

In 2024, Milli entered the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time with the single Never Lose Me. The track was part of her second studio album, Fine Ho, Stay (2024), and peaked in the top 20 on the chart.

