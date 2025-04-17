"Snatch those kids away" - General Hospital fans blast Willow for giving custody to Drew as Michael recovers

In the April 14 episode of General Hospital, Willow made a big decision that could impact her family's future. Drew expressed his desire to be more involved in Amelia and Wiley's lives and gave Willow legal papers to make him their guardian. After some hesitation, Willow trusted Drew's promise to protect her kids and signed the papers, making him their legal guardian while Michael was still recovering.

With everything that is going on in the storyline of General Hospital, fans took to social media to voice their opinions about Willow handing over her guardianship rights to Drew. A user named Jermaine Coleman posted on Facebook on April 15, 2025, saying that Michael or Carly would snatch the kids away from Willow. Jermaine stated:

"I rarely ever wish for a character to lose custody or visitation of their kids, but Willow has definitely pushed me over that threshold... I can't wait for Michael or even Carly to snatch those kids away from her."

A post made by a fan, saying that Michael or Carly will snatch the kids away from Willow (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the thread and continued the conversation, sharing similar sentiments about Willow giving up the custody of her kids. While a netizen criticized Drew and Willow, saying that they should not get custody of the kids, another fan pointed out that Willow does not have the authority to name Drew as the guardian of her kids because Michael is their father.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers speculated what could happen next on the show after Willow transferred the guardianship rights over to Drew while Michael was recovering. One viewer called Willow out and stated that she was a silly girl who had been brainwashed. On the other hand, some fans mentioned that Willow will not be redeemed, and Alexis will never let Willow have custody of Scout.

Fans voice their opinions about Willow (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics of General Hospital

In the recent episode of General Hospital that aired on April 15, 2025, Ava sent a message to Alexis, warning her not to be late. By ignoring Diane's suggestion, Alexis decided to meet Ava to pay her the money. After giving in to Ava's blackmail, Alexis transferred the Cassadine funds to Ava's Swiss bank account.

However, Ava seemed dissatisfied with the amount of cash she received. She informed Alexis that it would cost more if the latter wanted to keep Kristina's involvement in the accident a secret. She demanded extra compensation for what Kristina did to Ric.

On General Hospital, Alexis decided not to follow Diane's advice to commit Kristina. She feared it would ruin her relationship with Kristina and Molly. When Diane suggested signing legal papers, Alexis asked her to shred them.

Alexis explained that she didn't want to risk her family, especially Molly's relationship with Kristina, over the car crash. Diane warned of the consequences for covering up the crime, but Alexis ignored her.

Later, in General Hospital, Kai informed Trina that he had made up his mind to proceed with the surgery. Portia had warned Kai about the risks, but he remained hopeful about a positive outcome. Trina informed Ava that Drew had suggested an experimental procedure that could significantly improve Kai's health.

Ava tried to comfort Trina when the latter feared the risks of the surgery. She asked Trina to respect Kai's decision. Finally, Trina visited the Surf Club to meet Kai after her conversation with Ava, where she said that she was ready to support his decision.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

