General Hospital spoilers: Ava doubles her demands, Kristina confronts Dante, Elizabeth reunites with her family

Conspiracies are piling up on General Hospital's storyline as revealed secrets threaten to disrupt the idyllic lives of Kristina Corinthos, Molly Lansing, and their mother, Alexis Davis. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Webber is slated to go home to recuperate after her car accident, unaware that Lucky Spencer is hiding the cause behind the accident.

The previous General Hospital episode of April 14, 2025, saw Kristina bonding with her sister, Molly, which prompted Alexis to crumple up the papers that would help commit Kristina. Meanwhile, Ava Jerome informed Ric Lansing that she was planning to extort more money from Alexis to cover Ric and Molly's needs.

On the other hand, Sonny Corinthos met Laura Collins, who informed the mobster about the public's decision to vote for the Esplanade project. The two agreed that they wanted public involvement but were worried about Sonny's loss.

Portia Robinson tried to convince Kai Taylor not to have the surgery, but to no avail. Drew Caine drew up legal papers to become the legal guardian of Willow and Michael Corinthos's children.

Meanwhile, General Hospital remains one of the long-running daily soaps airing on ABC since April 1963.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Ava tables a higher demand

On Monday's episode, dated April 14, 2025, Ava Jerome told Ric Lansing that she would raise her demands to double if Alexis Davis tried to save her daughter, Kristina Corinthos. As fans know, Kristina tampered with Ric's car brakes, mistaking it for Ava's car, leading to a crash. Moreover, Ava procured evidence against Kristina to blackmail Alexis for a considerable sum from the Cassadine fortune.

The episode also saw Alexis crumpling up the commitment papers that Diane Miller drew up for Kristina. Since Alexis is unsure whether she should destroy the peace and happiness at home, she will likely become a bigger victim of Ava, who will raise her demands.

In the upcoming episode, as Ava Jerome informs Alexis Davis that the blackmail price is increasing, she may feel cornered into making an unpleasant decision. However, as Diane Miller will emphasize, Kristina may end up in prison for a long time if Alexis delays her decision to commit her soon.

General Hospital: Kristina gets disturbing news about Dante

Kristina tried hard to keep her wrong actions hidden from others. Except for Lucky Spencer, who agreed to keep her secret, she pretended to be innocent before her sister, Molly, her father, Sonny Corinthos, and her brother, Dante Falconeri. As far as she knows, nobody except Lucky is privy to her actions. She is unaware that Ric and Ava have discovered her role, and Alexis and Diane know about her.

As such, when she finds cop Dante Falconeri investigating the car crash, she will be alarmed about her secret getting out. She may question her brother why a detective needs to be involved in a road accident. While she may pretend to have a casual query, she may inadvertently raise Dante's doubts with her questions.

General Hospital: Elizabeth goes home from the hospital

Thanks to Kristina's misdirected revenge plot, Elizabeth Webber was Ric Lansing's passenger in the car when the vehicle crashed. Elizabeth ended up with a broken leg. Since the recovery is likely to take time, she decided to recuperate at her home with help from family and friends.

On Tuesday's episode, April 15, 2025, Lucky Spencer will discharge Liz from the hospital and bring her home. Liz will be surprised to receive a grand welcome from her son, Aiden, her mother-in-law, Laura Collins, and her sister-in-law, Lulu Spencer. Aiden may even plan a welcome surprise for her.

As mentioned, Liz is clueless that Lucky knows she met with this accident because of Kristina, and that Lucky promised to keep Kristina's secret.

Catch the upcoming episode of General Hospital on April 15, 2025, as Ava and Alexis face off.

