General Hospital spoilers for the next week from April 14 to 18, 2025

In the upcoming week on the ABC soap opera General Hospital, Sasha faces tough questions from Jason, while Carly supports Sonny during a tough time. Trina and Ava deal with some tense moments, and a new character, played by The Young and the Restless star Daniel Goddard, makes his debut in Port Charles.

Ad

Previously, Alexis Davis faced a tough choice about her daughter Kristina's future. After revealing that Kristina caused a car crash, Alexis was told by Diane that the best option might be to have Kristina committed to a mental institution to avoid serious legal trouble. Though Alexis was unsure, she eventually agreed, realizing it was the best way to protect Kristina.

Meanwhile, things got heated up at Drew's house when Carly accused Willow of betraying Michael and Wiley. Willow stood her ground, which led to an argument. Just as Carly was about to slap Willow, Jason stepped in and scolded Carly for her actions.

Ad

Trending

At Anna’s house, Emma admitted she was involved in a lab accident that led to her accidentally hurting a security guard. Also, Vaughn encouraged Josslyn to get closer to her professor.

Ad

General Hospital spoilers for the episodes set to release from April 14 to 18, 2025

Monday, April 14: Shaken foundations

At the beginning of the week on General Hospital, Trina turns to her mom for support during a tough time. Meanwhile, Willow makes a decision that could affect everyone in Port Charles.

Carly is caught off guard when Brennan reveals some surprising truths. Laura warns Sonny that their close relationship could hurt her political career. Tensions rise when Ava's blackmail plan starts to worry Ric, and she works to calm him down.

Ad

Tuesday, April 15: New beginnings and burgeoning plans

Elizabeth finally gets out of the hospital and is welcomed home. Alexis feels torn over the situation with Ava and Kristina. Trina gets pulled back into Ava’s world. Brook Lynn comes up with a plan after a conversation with Chase and Lois. The big moment arrives as Daniel Goddard joins the show, bringing a mysterious new character who is sure to shake things up.

Ad

Ad

Wednesday, April 16: Reunions and revelations

In the middle of the week on General Hospital, Lucky makes a heartfelt promise, showing his commitment to staying by someone’s side. Tracy becomes interested in a new situation, but it might bring trouble.

Lucas accidentally interrupts an intense moment, possibly changing its direction. Drew causes more drama with another risky plan, and Curtis starts to suspect that Jordan is hiding something important.

Ad

Thursday, April 17: Birthday secrets

It’s Dante’s birthday, and Sonny throws a party full of love and surprises. Brook Lynn and Chase talk about their future, but things don’t seem as perfect as they hope. Carly thinks about a request from Felicia, while Cody helps Molly with something important. Alexis is surprised when new employee Marco gives her an idea.

Friday, April 18: Crossroads and confessions

By the end of the week on General Hospital, Jason questions Sasha, making her feel uneasy. Carly shows her loyalty again when Sonny needs her the most. Anna and Felicia finally have a heart-to-heart, catching up on everything they’ve missed. Meanwhile, Jordan is given a new offer, but it’s unclear if it’s from Sidwell. Maxie finds something unexpected that catches her off guard.

Ad

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More